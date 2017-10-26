MSU Denver athletics review

Athletics department announces partnership with Nike

The MSU Denver athletics department has announced a partnership with Nike and Eastbay, making the two companies the exclusive jersey and apparel providers for the school’s athletics teams.

Outside of clothing, the partnership outlines promotional endeavors, such as discounted jerseys and in-game events for fans.

The deal runs through 2020 with an option for an extension through 2022. It includes incentives for the school having successful seasons, like winning conference or NCAA titles.

Basketball teams rank fifth in preseason coaches polls

With the 2017-18 basketball season looming, preseason predictions have arrived, and MSU Denver was well represented.

Both the men’s and women’s teams were chosen to finish No. 5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in their respective coaches polls. The men’s team received one first place vote. The men’s team finished the 2016-17 campaign with a 17-13 record while the women’s ended with a 18-12 record. Both teams made the RMAC tournament.

Additionally, both teams were represented on the all-RMAC preseason teams. A pair of junior guards earned honors: Jaelynn Smith from the women’s team and Cameron Williams from the men’s.

Both teams begin the season on Nov. 10. The men’s team visits Stephenville, Texas for the Texan Tip-Off Classic, while the women compete in Commerce, Texas.

Volleyball loses for first time in over a month

On Oct. 20, the MSU Denver volleyball team lost to Colorado School of Mines 3-2, ending their 10 game winning streak.

The streak began on Sept. 15, marking 35 days between losses for the team. Over that time, they have vaulted to third place in the RMAC, with a 14-7 record overall and an 11-2 in conference. Their efforts were rewarded with 13 points in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll on Oct. 23.

With five games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Roadrunners play next on Oct. 27 at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.