Giordano’s Pizza coming to Denver?

Move over Old Chicago… the legendary pizza restaurant Giordano’s may be coming to Denver. The Chicago-based company is known all over the country for their deep dish pizzas, but it is currently only located in Illinois, Indiana, and Florida. President and CEO of Giordano’s, Yorgo Koutsogiorgas, has confirmed the company is looking for a real estate property in Denver. What attracts the company to Denver? Many Denver residents already order Giordano’s frozen pizzas and the Mile High is filled with Cubs fans. Denver once traded Quarterback Jay Cutler to Chicago and now the Windy City may be giving Denver a Giordano’s… so it looks like the Mile High gets the better half of that deal.

Author: Erica Lloyd