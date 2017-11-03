‘Whose Streets?’ film brings Belong Church closer

Visitors stepped out of the brisk, fall air into the warm confines of Belong Church, where patrons assembled to watch a documentary named “Whose Streets?”

The church went through three sold-out showings of the movie beneath the building’s towering ceilings and colorful windows.

“Whose Streets?” is a documentary that looks at the history of police brutality in Ferguson, Missouri. The film uses the killing of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, as a lens to document the subject. The location of the documentary screening created a safe environment to promote the social movement the film promoted.

The night showing was organized by Fara Lawrence, a regular at Belong Church.

“One of my friends on Facebook is friends with the director. She posted about it, and I just thought it looked so powerful. I mean, I knew immediately that I wanted to see it personally and I was like, how do I get to see this?”

Lawrence checked local theater listings for the film. However, none were to be found. The film has a very limited distribution, and Lawrence said that she wanted to do what she could to help to share the movie and show it to the community. Spurred on by the idea of how powerful it would be for Belong as a new church to host the movie, she took it upon herself to organize a screening of the film.

At the end of the film, Rev. Jasper Peters answered the murmurs passing through the crowd by thrusting his fist upwards. He led the group in a chant from the film. The room mirrored the final scene in the film as people joined their fists in protest.

Peters said he doesn’t believe substantive change will happen unless people with both power and privilege begin to believe the stories and data around systematic racism.

“Police brutality is not some unhappy accident, that it’s not a coincidence,” Peters said. “Rather, it is a recurring systemic problem.”

Rev. Peters and other members of Belong encouraged attendees to leave sticky notes about their feelings after seeing the film. Stickies adorned with, “I didn’t know,” “I’m sorry,” and “I’ll do better,” lined the windows in front of the pews.

Josia Mijares invoked the American declaration of independence to sum up his views of the film and recent events. He said that if a system was no longer guaranteeing rights to everybody, then the system should be changed. History, he said, will tell you how.

“I kept thinking about that quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, where ‘a riot is the language of the unheard,’” Mijares said. “I think that as far as you are unheard, you are entitled to, maybe, be violent. It’s sad, but that’s the only way you’re going to be heard at some point.”