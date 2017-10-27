Senior races to extend collegiate career

With the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships behind them, it’s onward to the NCAA regionals for the MSU Denver cross-country team under first year head coach Trent Mack.

After the men’s team placed ninth and the women’s placed 12th on Oct. 21 in Chadron, Nebraska in the RMAC championships, all that remains is the NCAA playoff competition. Both teams will face drastically larger competition pools than their most recent races. The Roadrunners travel to Canyon, Texas on Nov. 4 in what could potentially be the last race for program cornerstone Brandon Krage.

“I have to continue to remind myself of the process,” Mack said. “This part of the season is exciting because athletes usually start to feel a little more energized and get a chance to perform at their highest level as you back off the workload a bit.”

When the Roadrunners travel to Canyon, Texas to compete in regionals, they will face the same competition they saw in regionals, plus representation from two other Division II conferences: the Lone Star Conference and Heartland Conference. Both teams will face more than 30 others, each sending a maximum of seven runners, adding up to more than 200 runners per race.

The RMAC regionals featured 118 runners in the women’s 6k and the 121 in the men’s. Both the men’s ninth place and the women’s 12th were in a field of 15 teams, all of which will be present at regionals.

The men’s team was led by Krage, who finished 21st overall with a 26:00.1 time, with senior Jason Carey and sophomore Sam Berg finishing behind him at 33 at 38, respectively. They finished with 217 points, 191 behind first place Colorado School of Mines, whose lowest scoring place finish in the race was 12th. The women’s team was headlined by freshman Alden Gruidel, who finished 48th overall. They concluded with 305 points.

“The RMAC championships were a rough race for the team and myself,” Krage said. “We had bigger hopes going in, but seeing how regionals is the main focus we can’t get discouraged.”

To achieve what they want to at regionals – advancing to nationals – the Roadrunners will need to drastically improve on their last race. To qualify, the team must either place in the top-three at regionals or be one of eight teams selected from around the country based on prior performance. The task is steep, but the runners are not letting that change their approach, and are focusing on the details.

“Right now we are preparing for regionals by doing some fine-tuning workouts to get our legs ready to turn over a little quicker,” said junior Mali Smith.

This was a point that Krage echoed.

“There is not much more I can do to prepare for regionals in terms of workouts,” Krage said. “However, what I am doing now is making sure I recover and do the small things like sleeping and eating right.”

Krage has been the focal point of the team since his freshman year in 2013. He has been named to the MSU Denver All-Time Roster and earned second team all-RMAC in 2014. But, he may be running the last cross-country race of his collegiate career should the Roadrunners not advance to nationals, which would close a distinct chapter in Roadrunners cross-country history.

“Brandon is an amazing individual,” Mack said. “His demonstration of commitment and accountability will definitely be missed. I love watching individuals who just go out and do what they set their mind to.”

The circumstances of the situation are not lost on Krage either. With his indoor track eligibility already expired, the closing days of his cross-country career with the Roadrunners are important to him.

“These last two races are definitely the most important races of my life so far, and I have big goals for both,” he said.

Krage will undoubtedly be a central figure in regionals, being the top placer for the team in every race this season. He will look to guide the men’s team to nationals for the first time since 2013 in his last stand and earn the Roadrunners a place at the starting line in Evansville, Indiana on Nov. 4.