Review: New Weezer album is flawed but fun

Weezer recently released its 11th studio album “Pacific Daydream.” The flawed, 34-minute long dreamy opus that only lead singer Rivers Cuomo could craft. “Daydream” detours from the rock roots that was present on all of Weezer’s previous records in favor of a mainstream pop sound.

Fans already have their gripes about this contrast and claim this is no longer Weezer, but those criticisms are misguided. The front cover of Weezer has changed from power chords to track loops, but the chapters remain the same. With wonderful vocal harmonies, infectious hooks and chilling bridges, this is traditional Weezer structure with a novel sound. The only thing that’s different on this record as opposed to past ones is the genre — not the genuineness of the music or the effort put into it.

The album may initially take getting used to, but, like a number of their previous releases it’s a grower, not a shower.

There’s a duality when it comes to Weezer. The music they released after a five year hiatus starting with 2001’s self-titled release, known colloquially as the “Green” album, was noticeably more commercial sounding than the poignant “Pinkerton” or the Beach Boys-Clash love child of their self-titled debut “Blue” album. “Green” through the present is considered the Post-Pinkerton era, a timeline in which Cuomo’s songwriting allegedly abandoned earnesty for Top 40 success and music videos with Hugh Hefner.

Fans were in disarray. The band that connected with losers and nerds through the emotional masterpiece “Only In Dreams” is the same one that promoted “Beverly Hills,” a mediocre track with a painstakingly dull chord progression. When they showcased the electro-pop lead single “Feels Like Summer,” it reiterated the notion that Weezer abandoned rock music for greener pastures and commercial success.

“Daydream” dispels this false dichotomy of when Weezer cared versus when they sold out. Despite abandoning the rock based music present on their last two efforts, 2014’s “Everything Will Be Alright in the End” and 2016’s self-titled “White” album, Weezer is still the same group of charming, geek-rockers that the world fell in love with. Still present are the infectious hooks and harmless, odd lyrics that we’ve come to expect from Weezer.

The tracks “Weekend Woman” and “Sweet Mary” showcase everything right on the record, songs not manufactured for the charts. Enticing, albeit not innovative, pop music. “Weekend Woman” seeps 1960’s influence from the psych-pop act The Zombies, while the intro on “Sweet Mary” is reminiscent of George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” in the best way possible.

The lyrics are lovably nerdy and heartfelt. The aforementioned “Sweet Mary” has melancholic lyrics akin to “Pinkerton” tracks and Daydream’s sixth song, “QB Blitz,” showcases Cuomo’s quirky lyricism from referencing doing algebra homework alone to Star Wars, “Out on the ice fields of Hoth/I’ll be missing you like oxygen,” Cuomo sings in an almost tortured tone.

The album’s second single “Happy Hour,” is a great example of Weezer making chart-oriented pop. It’s production seems overambitious but is a simple, happy pop anthem that can narrate something as mundane as lying in a patch of grass on campus with a calming autumn breeze.

This isn’t to say that the album is without flaws. The second track “Beach Boys” is an over-produced ode to the band’s largest influence and “La Mancha Screwjob” is bland and forgettable. Butch Walker’s influence on the album is evident with certain tracks that feel overproduced. Walker was a producer on 2009’s critical failure “Raditude,” which may not bode well with longtime fans of the group as the latter is often considered the group’s worst album by fans.

To many who fell for the group after “Buddy Holly” and “Say it Ain’t So,” the pursuit of pop success equates to the group abandoning their roots and leaving their past in total disregard.

And therein lies the issue with the common criticism of not only “Pacific Daydream,” but 21st century Weezer in general. If you’re listening to this record expecting distorted and driving guitar solos, you’re in the wrong place.

Overall, “Pacific Daydream” is an inspired statement proving to us, once and for all, that Weezer never sold out, they just made the music they felt like doing with each album. The songs fit better as a whole and are the perfect soundtrack to an autumn afternoon walk around town. The production is overly ambitious in areas and the record is not the most memorable, but rather fits snug in the middle-tier of Weezer albums, somewhere between 2010’s “Hurley” and the aforementioned “Green.”