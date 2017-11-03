Rampage down the mountain

For the first time in its history, Red Bull Rampagenow has a three-time winner.

Rampage is a creative mountain bike line competition. Kurt Sorge secured his place in mountain bike history with a dominating score of 92.66. This was the 12th time that Red Bull gathered the world’s best freeride mountain bikers for a fierce competition on Utah’s steep, red mountain walls located outside of Zion National Park.

Competitors spend three days building a way to ride down the near vertical walls. In the ensuing four days, they practice putting that run together in hopes of taking home one of the most elite titles in mountain biking.

The contest dates back to 2001 and is famous for pushing riders to build the most challenging and stylish way down the mountain. It requires each one dig their own line.

After 2004, the event took a three-year break due to the serious risks taken by competitors. When it returned in 2008, Rampage still encouraged personal line choice, but added the use of wooden jumps that sent riders across canyons.

Riders like Kelly McGarry, now deceased, pushed their skills to the limit over these features. He memorialized the 2013 edition of Rampage by back flipping over a 72-foot wide canyon.

The mountain bike community was deeply affected after McGarry’s passing in 2016. His enthusiasm for the sport was contagious and Rampage organizers created the Kelly McGarry Spirit Award in his honor. The award, presented by McGarry’s brother Matt McGarry, is voted on by all competing athletes. Pierre Edouard Ferry was chosen this year for sharing his line with other competitors who were having trouble with theirs.

“It’s amazing. I’ve already cried three times,” Ferry said.

Riders can run into unexpected changes at any time and have to come up with different lines and tricks. Antoine Bizet, a French rider with a strong Rampage history was one of them. Luis Biscaldi was on Bizet’s filming crew for a television program that will be aired in France.

“He had to change plans last minute, and actually there were parts of his run that he hadn’t tried yet,” Biscaldi said.

Bizet linked flips together from top to bottom and ended his run by landing a front flip before then pulling off a double backflip in front of cheering spectators. The crowd erupted with booing after the judges awarded him a score of only 81.66, which is considered low. He was awarded the People’s Choice award this year after thousands of fans watching on Red Bull TV voted online.

Crowds also witnessed one of the most violent crashes by Andreu Lacondeguy, the 2014 Rampage winner, at the bottom of the mountain near the spectator area. Lacondeguy attempted a modified backflip on a jump at the end of his second run when the Spanish rider fell about 20 feet before landing on the dry, desert soil.

“As soon as I saw the bike getting away, I knew it was over,” Lacondeguy said. “Even though I didn’t get the result that I wanted, and I crashed, I’m stoked that I rode everything I wanted.”

The risk is present with the riders, even when Rampage is over. This rings true for seventhplace finisher Carson Storch.

“It’s pretty much in the back of your head, always,” Storch said. “I built my dream line and in my first run I got everything done I wanted to, so it feels good.”

Kurt Sorge won the title both in 2012 and 2015. This year, he pulled together his winning run by starting on a highly exposed ridge and landing backflip variations on the way down, setting expectations even higher for the event in the future.

Brett Tippie, also known as a freeride legend in the mountain bike community, was at Rampage as a commentator for Pinkbike, a mountain bike media outlet.

“The number of full pull, complete runs– that were high scoring runs– were amazing,” Tippie said.

Tippie has seen great progress in the sport over the past 30 years. “They’re better, faster, the bikes are faster, they’ve got better building techniques and that’s where it should be,” Tippie said.

There is no set date for Red Bull Rampage 2018 yet, but it's typically held in mid-to-late October. This years' Rampage is available on www.redbull.tv to watch and will air on NBC on Dec. 24 at 2:30 p.m.

