Progressives defiant over Trump Orders

Community leaders outlined their plans to protect immigrants by turning Denver into a sanctuary city at a forum held at North High School Feb. 2.

Hosted by the Colorado Latino Forum, the event brought Democratic lawmakers, city attorneys and law enforcement officials together to discuss how Denver would handle immigration policy in light of President Donald Trump’s executive orders surrounding undocumented immigrants.

“I want to make it very clear. If Donald Trump expands his XO and tries to come to Colorado and tries to do things that hurt your rights, any other of the immigrant’s rights that are going on, we are ready to stand and fight,” said Cristal Torres de Herrera, Denver’s deputy district attorney.

State Rep. Joseph Salazar and Rep. Leslie Herod were part of the forum. Each presented new legislation they were currently drafting to protect immigrant communities. Salazar presented the Ralph Carr Freedom Defense Act, which would prevent state and local agencies from working with federal agents to register or intern Colorado residents on the basis of national origin, race or religion.

However, the most controversial part of the bill according to Salazar was the provision prohibiting state and local agencies from sharing any information with federal agencies about Colorado residents.

“This administration is going to want the state and local government to help them identify people. And guess what? We’re just not going to do that,” Salazar said.

Salazar claimed the 10th amendment, which gives any powers not expressly reserved by the federal government back to the states, as legal justification for the bill.

Herod’s proposed bill shortens class 2 misdemeanor sentencing from 365 days to 364. While the change seems minor, the extra day means that immigration and deportation won’t be automatically triggered. Major crimes like murder and rape are typically sentenced longer than a year. Herod gave shoplifting as an example of a class 2 felony.

Both bills have yet to be introduced into the state legislature.

One common theme was that sanctuary cities were safer if people felt comfortable enough to report crimes without fear of deportation. However, the last two weeks of Trump’s presidency amplified the fear undocumented immigrants felt according to the panelists. MSU Denver professor Ramon del Castillo said his classroom turned into an impromptu therapy session. He said the uncertainty wasn’t limited to his students.

Castillo said that DACA students weren’t the only ones impacted by the new executive order. He said people had brothers and sister who were married to people that were in the United States without papers and, “were fearful that their children were going to be deported, so they stopped sending them to school.”

Also present were members of the local Muslim community. Amal Kassir, who organized the DIA travel ban protest Jan. 28, spoke in solidarity with her immigrant neighbors at the forum.

Currently, the only immigration bill introduced into the Colorado House of Representatives is the Hold Colorado Accountable Government Sanctuary Jurisdictions bill. Rep. Dave Williams drew special ire from Rep. Salazar for sponsoring the bill. It allows victims of crimes perpetrated by undocumented immigrants to sue pro-sanctuary Colorado politicians

“He is half-latino. Write his name down and call him tomorrow. Visit his office tomorrow. Tell him that we will not tolerate any more divisiveness coming from the Republican party,” Salazar said about Williams.