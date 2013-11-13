To Grampa: A Veterans Day tribute

In 1926 on a farm in Iowa, a hero was born.

At 17, he left Des Moines and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was then deployed to the Pacific where he served until the end of World War II. Now, at 87 years old, Richard Dale Beougher is a walking legacy equipped with homemade “Remember Pearl Harbor” t-shirts and a WWII Veteran’s cap. He is more than a hero. He is my grandfather, but to me he has always been Grampa.

Grampa is one of the last in a league all their own. He is strong, brilliant, resilient and stubborn. In his life, he has been through more than I can even imagine. Though he has always been willing to share stories of his time in the Philippines, sometimes, I can tell by the faraway look in his blue eyes that the weight of his memories is more than any one man should ever have to bear — but he bears it. He has borne it since he stepped foot on foreign soil. My grandpa is everything that this country pays tribute to on Veterans Day and everything that I find inspiring.

I can’t help the swell of pride I feel whenever someone comes up to him in public and asks to shake his hand. Every time we go out, people thank him for his service and I know it means the world to him.

When I hear the somber tone in his voice as he recounts tales of loss, war and adventure as only could have been seen through the eyes of a teenager abroad during the most harrowing time in recent history, I realize yet again how massive and monumental his sacrifice was.

When I think of America, I think of Grampa. I think of the barbecues he used to like hosting every year on Labor Day. I think of him in his white polo shirt adorned with American flags.

I think of the sincere “thank yous” and “you’re welcomes” my grandpa gives to the strangers who take the time out of their day to realize how important his life has been. I think of the dignity in every step he takes, the patriotism in every word he says and the refined look of pride he gets in his eyes every time he looks at a flag.

My grandpa is an author. Based on his experiences in the army during WWII, he wrote a novel: “Will Munday: A Reluctant Warrior.” Though he has never seen success as a novelist, his writing is beautiful, stirring and a testament to just how much he has been through in his life. He passed his talent and love for writing to me, something I will be forever grateful for. Grampa always tells me that he thinks I am more of a writer than he ever was, but I don’t buy it. I am what I am because of everything he is and everything he has meant to me.

I have never met a man who has given more to the world than my grandpa. Through his service, through his intelligence, through his writing and through his compassion, Richard Beougher has influenced this world more than he will ever know. He is an American hero. My hero, and I am so lucky to get to call him Grampa.