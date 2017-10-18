Opinion: Spreading kindness in a hateful world

Over the last few weeks, the world has seen an abundance of chaos and hatred. From protests and rioting in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, to the ongoing threat of extreme policy changes, tensions are rising for people living in the U.S. Particularly in the suburban neighborhoods of liberal cities like Denver, you can feel the political pressure beginning to take its hold and threaten our way of life, affecting the very people who make our communities diverse and unique. The struggle to agree on anything between political parties became so heated that most people either gave up arguing altogether, or became so determined to prove themselves that they forget all logic. It has become a dog-eat-dog world, an ultimatum, a left or a right.

Among all the disagreement, there is hope for kindness. We saw it this past week as residents of Houston, Texas banded together and used their resources to help their neighbors escape floods created by a massive hurricane. We saw kindness in the hearts of people who stood in Civic Center Park to hold a peace rally after the events that took place in Charlottesville. People came together from all walks of life to stand in awe of the partial eclipse on Aug. 21, at Auraria Campus. Amidst all the anger and hatred going on in the world, Auraria Campus continues to be a safe place for its students to express themselves freely and remain respectful of each other.