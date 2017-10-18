Opinion: Is it time for robot umpires?

For: The humans are dead, it had to be done. – by Richard Allen

On May 12, 1903, just five months before the first ever World Series between the Boston Americans and Pittsburg Pirates – the spelling at the time omitted the ‘h’– a patent was filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This design outlined an intricate system of electric wiring on a baseball diamond, putting sensors in each base and in the gloves of fielders. This would create an electric circuit that would solve what the system’s creator John Marshall Humphrey called, “a feature of the game that is a great defect.” He aimed to eliminate the paradoxical nature of using human eyes to determine the outcome of a game that, biologically, should be too fast for human reaction time. The only reason a person can hit a 100 mph fastball from 60 feet away is a trick the brain plays on the eyes, telling them the ball is in a different location than it actually is, allowing more time for reaction. Yet, we depend solely on that same evidence-fabricating system to make key decisions in one of the biggest entertainment industries in America. By MLB’s metrics, today’s umpires get upwards of 95 percent of calls correct. However, independent investigations from FanGraphs, Beyond the Box Score and Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel have consistently fallen in the low- to mid-80s range. This means that if a starting pitcher throws 100 pitches, he could get the shaft on at least 15 of those. That is asking too much of the players. One missed call can completely change an at-bat which butterfly-effects into a larger impact in an entire game, and from there into an entire series. If a pitch in the strike zone gets called a ball, then a hitter gets a whole new approach to the at-bat and can be more selective about what pitches he swings at. Humphrey’s invention was unrealistically clunky and intrusive to the players, but that’s not the point. He knew that the way it worked made a mockery of any arguments of objectivity and accurate officiating. The lone reason robot umpires did not exist at the inception of baseball was the fact that they had not been invented yet. A century and then some later, that is no longer the case. Cameras that take thousands of frames per second and radar technology fornicated together to give birth to one of the single most impressive analytics systems on the planet, known as Statcast. Instantaneously, we can know the exact exit velocity and distance of a home run, the route efficiency of an outfielder to a fly ball and the number of rotations on a projectile moving upwards of 90 mph. We also know definitively where the strike zone begins and ends for every hitter, adapting to the unique height and batting stances of each. We know, with finality, if a pitch crosses any point of that designated zone soon enough that a person can watch that pitch on the TV, glance down at their phone and already have that same information. Sports tend to imitate reality, and this situation is no different: machines have made humans obsolete. Yet this revolution has been staved off by detractors for as long as possible. Many cite the importance of the so-called human element to the game. The argument often goes something like this, “missed calls are a part of the game, it’s on the players to adapt to that and overcome it.” The flaws in this argument are abundant. Missed calls have only been a part of the game due to necessity. By defending this, we’re actively allowing external sources outside the players and managers to influence the outcome of a game, and not just enable, but reward mistakes. To the second part about forcing players to adapt: what if the blown decision ends a game? Or, how does someone like Armando Galarraga, who lost a perfect game to a missed call at first base in 2010, adapt to something that has irreparably cost him a spot in the record books? Once that first hit is recorded, there is no going back. Granted, MLB has since implemented some aspects of review, and the Galarraga incident would not happen in today’s game. The league is learning. It has already tipped its hand by giving way to replay review and the concept of utilizing technology, because getting the call right is more important than giving the umpires liberty to make mistakes. They’ve shown that they know this to be true. While there will likely always be a need for umpires to keep the peace around the more ill- tempered players in the league, their roles as influencers of the games need to end. They will still need to be the ones to make the once-in-a-blue moon call like fan interference, but every other call can be made remotely with the use of high-speed videography and pitch tracking with much greater accuracy. The game is hard enough. In a league that already has Clayton Kershaw, the athletes don’t need any more curveballs. Plus, we’ll always need ballboys.

Against: Don’t know where’d that ball go, Mr. Roboto? – by Cameron Liffick

Umpires are a fundamental part of baseball and the game will always need humans on the field.

From the very beginning they have helped and continue to help, along with players, managers, announcers, league presidents and fans, to shape the game into what it is today.

The key reason umpires will never be replaced with robots and the strike zone will not become technologically based is because, simply, the rules of the game do not allow for it. The types of calls made by baseball umpires cannot all be programmed into numbers and angles that technology can make accurate calls.

People within the baseball world, from fans down to players, believe the first step in the technological revolution of officiating the game is to begin with the strike zone. The belief that we can and should get this aspect of the game 100 percent correct may be true, but the problem comes down to implementing it effectively without further affecting the integrity of the game. For that, we must think of rules beyond the strike zone when it comes to handling implementation.

If you are to implement this strike zone technology then what becomes of the umpire positioned behind the plate? Do you simply leave him back there to oversee lineup cards, handle mound visits, babysit irate coaches and players, and risk getting hit with a pitch that they can no longer pride themselves on the ability

to call accurately? They must be on the field somewhere to make the other non-pitch related calls.

Due to the speed of the game they can’t be any further from home plate than they already are or they will not be in the proper position to make the correct calls. For example, someone may suggest that you could have the home plate umpire standing in position around the dirt-grass cut out that circles the home plate area on the field. They would be in ready position, much like field umpires at their bases, ready for the pitch then reacting once the ball is put in play. They would no longer be standing behind the catcher, allowing for a technologically called pitch.

Once the ball is hit they must react from the new starting position starting further away than the current position of being directly behind the catcher. With more steps needed to get from the new starting position this could set up disaster. That disaster comes when a close, split second play at the plate is missed by an out-of-position umpire.

There are reasons other than balls and strikes for why the umpire is position directly behind the plate. I’d argue that most managers and players in the MLB would rather have the occasional pitch call missed than one at the plate which directly leads to runs being taken off the scoreboard. There may only be one of those calls in a game, compared to an average of 300 pitches in an MLB game, but one ball or strike doesn’t carry the same potential impact as the play at the plate.

Numerous rules in the Official Major League Baseball Rules account for multiple factors such as intent of players, position of players before the pitch, throw or play, and judgment of the umpire. There are even rule violations that have a specific punishment. Those rules violations are stated to be penalized under this guidance: “the umpire shall impose such penalties as in his opinion will nullify the act of interference.”

There has yet to be a technological solution even suggested on how to simultaneously make these calls correctly and have the electronic strike zone. If we cannot make rulings on fundamental parts of the game like obstruction, fan interference, balks and a variety of others that are just as essential as the balls and strikes, then what is the point of having pitches to perfection?

There is more to the game of baseball then just balls and strikes. People need to realize there isn’t one simple solution for everything. In a sport nicknamed “the thinking man’s game,” some may need to realize the intricacy of all elements of this game before calling for a robotic technological revolution. Baseball won’t be baseball if that happens.