Opinion: The GABF sucks, and it’s all your fault

The Great American Beer Festival was held over the weekend of Oct. 5-7, where more than 800 breweries from across the United States featured more than 3,800 beers for attendees to sample.

The festival featured panels about homebrewing, products for enjoying beer and brewing culture, Q&As with brewers and a Pro-Am competition in which amateur brewers had mass batches of their own creations made by local breweries. The GABF is also where awards are given to the best beers and breweries for each category of beer style.

GABF is insanely popular, and once again, the festival sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale. Scalpers online and at the event were selling tickets for over $100. Unfortunately, a festival meant for beer aficionados turned into yet another overcrowded mosh pit filled with ignorant, drunken morons.

I’m a person who enjoys homebrewing and trying microbreweries’ experimental beers on a Saturday night rather than sucking down Coors after Coors.

So I get rather red-faced and angry by the now-usual crowd of fratties who take a valuable ticket to simply crowd in front of the Oskar Blues or New Belgium booth, or queue in front of Pabst Blue Ribbon to suck down water flavored beer one ounce at a time when they could sit at La Bohème and get the same crap-quality booze and entertainment for half the price.