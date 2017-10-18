Opinion: In defense of Nickelback

The laziest jokes we can make in 2017 are the ones pertaining to Nickelback. These mean-spirited jokes about an aging band are petty, pretentious and most of all, unnecessary.

Understand that Nickelback, a product of the early 2000s, is allowed to age. And like everything from the early aughts, it doesn’t owe anyone the ability to age well. Looking back at the era of “How You Remind Me,” we can only blame ourselves for Chad Kroeger’s frosted tips. Not all music has to last forever, it just has to make a statement in the moment it existed in. And we cannot deny that Nickelback made a statement across every backyard barbecue and middle school dance for years.

So now we skip ahead 20 years from the band’s conception and we’re suddenly fixated on how uncool they are. Guess what? Every piece of pop culture you loved 20 years ago is probably kind of dumb. Nostalgia is a powerful drug, my friends. But I implore you to keep sucking it down. I learned to embrace the garbage of my youth long ago and I’m the happiest loser you’ll ever meet. Of course, you’re allowed to dislike whatever you want.