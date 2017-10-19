Opinion: Concert etiquette 101

Welcome! “Concert Etiquette 101” is a pass/fail course. Those who fail will be asked to leave the venue. No refunds. Good luck!

Problem 1: The general- admission show for Straight Edge Sally’s favorite band starts at 8, and doors are at 7. Straight Edge Sally arrives at 6:30. A line has been established for some time now. Where will Sally be standing to see her favorite band?

Solution 1: In the open space behind or around the people who got there before she did.

Explanation: Stand anywhere that’s not in front anyone else who earned their space. Any reason that you can come up with for inhibiting someone else’s hard- earned enjoyment of the show is null and void. I don’t care how much you love this band. We all love the band we’ve come to see. That’s the reason why the people ahead of you were there five hours early. And if someone is willing to put in the time to make sure they’re in the space they want to see the show from, then don’t try to take that away from them. If you blew over the steps it takes to secure that space for yourself, then obviously the space is not yours. You could be in a committed relationship with every member of the band. Shit, you could BE the band. But if you think you’re standing in the space in front of someone who put in the time outside in the elements on a dirty sidewalk, I’d be more than happy to help you find a place to stand. I’ll even pay for your Uber to get you there.