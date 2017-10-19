Opinion: Concert etiquette 101

Welcome! “Concert Etiquette 101” is a pass/fail course. Those who fail will be asked to leave the venue. No refunds. Good luck!
Problem 1: The general- admission show for Straight Edge Sally’s favorite band starts at 8, and doors are at 7. Straight Edge Sally arrives at 6:30. A line has been established for some time now. Where will Sally be standing to see her favorite band?
Solution 1: In the open space behind or around the people who got there before she did.
Explanation: Stand anywhere that’s not in front anyone else who earned their space. Any reason that you can come up with for inhibiting someone else’s hard- earned enjoyment of the show is null and void. I don’t care how much you love this band. We all love the band we’ve come to see. That’s the reason why the people ahead of you were there five hours early. And if someone is willing to put in the time to make sure they’re in the space they want to see the show from, then don’t try to take that away from them. If you blew over the steps it takes to secure that space for yourself, then obviously the space is not yours. You could be in a committed relationship with every member of the band. Shit, you could BE the band. But if you think you’re standing in the space in front of someone who put in the time outside in the elements on a dirty sidewalk, I’d be more than happy to help you find a place to stand. I’ll even pay for your Uber to get you there.
Rebuttal: But hold on just a minute! Not all of us can spend a whole day waiting in line!
Explanation: Fair! Just don’t expect to be at the front! There’s no other way to put it. If it were so important to you that you’re willing to vocalize your disappointment about it, then you should’ve found a way around it.
Problem 2: Oh boy, howdy, does Straight Edge Sally have something good to shout out to the band! Should she share her insightful little gem with everyone?
Solution 2: Shut up, Sally.
Explanation: You know who cares less about what you have to say to the band than those around you? The band. They are there to entertain all of the fans in attendance. They are here for the collective, not for you. Cheer in whatever ways you must, as long as it’s entirely reactive to the moment. And don’t do it for the attention. Even if you get the validation you’re looking for, the moment is more fleeting than the Snapchats you insist on posting during the show. They will not remember you tomorrow. I, however, will never forget the annoying load of garbage you are capable of being. Find a new outlet to receive the attention you are clearly not getting.
Problem 3: Straight Edge Sally is 5-foot-3. Is Sally allowed to stand in front of you because you’re a few inches taller than she is?
Solution 3: Haha. No.
Explanation: So I let you stand in front of me. And then the next person. And the next. Where would it end, Sally? Everyone in front of you got here first, and we don’t care about your genetics. Nor do we care about your poor planning. Get here earlier, and account for yourself. We’ve all been victims to the gentle giants of live music crowds. Short or not, there is always going to be someone taller than you. Adapt. Plan. Wear Doc Martens.
Summary: Don’t be a pushover. Speak up to the nonsense, and don’t give people the chance to flex their sense of entitlement. Concerts shouldn’t need to come with disclaimers for being tolerant of bullshit. Pay attention to those fans who were here before you. And certainly don’t forget those around you during the mad rush to the barricade. If you see that someone who was here before you just got royally screwed by a glitching ticket scanner, work together to make sure they get what they spent all day trying to secure.
Don’t make it stressful. Don’t be ignorant to those around you. Don’t be a Sally.
Author: Montana Martin
Montana Martin is currently in her second year with the Journalism and Technical Communications program at MSU Denver. After graduation, she plans on working as a music journalist to further enable her addictions to concert merch, vinyl records and PBR. When she’s not getting way over her head in mosh pits, she can be found at home taking pictures of her Jack Russell Mutt, Navin Johnson. You can see these pictures and contact her on Twitter @montanaelle.