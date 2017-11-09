Mourning families gather to #SayTheirName

Four families who never crossed paths before now have one painful similarity that bonds them for life. The death or beatings of a family member by law enforcement officers brings them together.

The voices of the Marshall, Eagle Feather, Ronquillo and Kindell families trembled and roared in unison as they demanded justice for their loved ones during the #SayTheirName rally at Denver’s Civic Center Park Amphitheater on Nov. 4.

About 30 supporters and faith-leaders joined to denounce the lack of accountability of police officers involved in cases of excessive and deadly force.

“We are here to say that injustice will not be allowed to continue and we must seek justice,” Rev. Tammy Garrett-Williams said.

After the rally, the group marched in somber silence toward the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center.

Michael Marshall died Nov. 20, 2015 after an incident with sheriff deputies at the detention center. The crowd stood outside saying his name and those of others killed.



April Sanchez, Shauna Landrum and Lyne Eagle Feather lock arms next to Ed Sandoval while leading a silent march during the #SayTheirName rally on Nov. 4. They are mourning family members calling for accountability for the deaths of their loved ones by Denver Police officers.

Lynn Eagle Feather holds an image of her mentally ill son Paul Castaway who was killed on July 12, 2015 after she called police officers for help. Sheriff Deputy Pedregon who would not release his first name secured the doors of Van Cise- Simonet Detention Center on Nov. 4 to block families from entering the building.