Men’s soccer drops semifinals, end season

A semifinal round loss in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament has put an end to the 2017 season for the MSU Denver men’s soccer team.

A 3-1 defeat on Nov. 3 to nationally ranked No. 9 Colorado School of Mines concluded an erratic Roadrunners campaign. In head coach Jeremy Tittle’s third season, the team turned an 0-5 start into a No. 4 seed in the RMAC final standings with a redemptive stretch in the middle of their schedule.

“We had a great season,” said junior defender Kevin Beck. “It wasn’t our best season that I’ve been here, but, we still fought and showed character the whole year.”

The grit of this Roadrunner team, while noticeable all year, was exemplified even in defeat in the semifinal game. The Orediggers attempted 14 shots in the first half, compared to MSU Denver’s four, and controlled the tempo of the game. They beat Roadrunners goalkeeper James Tanner in the 33rd minute for the lone goal of the period. After entering the second half down and outplayed but not out, MSU Denver upped the attack, taking 10 shots and forcing six saves by Orediggers goalkeeper Collin Hall after the 45th minute

“The second half, we really just wanted to put more pressure on them,” said senior defenseman Justin Glivar. “Really go at them and get them nervous. I thought we did that, we just got unlucky with our chances.”

The emphasis on offense allowed the defense to get burned, and the Roadrunners allowed two more Oredigger goals on opportunities deep into the MSU Denver box. Down 3-0 with less than 10 minutes remaining, the outcome was already decided, but the Roadrunners continued to put their character on display and found the back of the net with less than a minute left. Even with defeat unavoidable, the Roadrunners kept pushing, an idea analogous for the rest of their season.

The Roadrunners turned five consecutive one-goal losses to begin the season into a successful campaign. Going into 2017, only three players of 1,000 minutes of playing time from the previous season returned: Yannick Schad, Dylan Wood and Glivar.

The new-look starting lineup was just short of successful in each of the first five games. The confidence of Tittle and his players never wavered, even after a humbling 1-0 defeat to Colorado Christian University on Sept. 13, the program’s first loss to the Cougars since 2002. In the days after that game, he said he was confident the team was about to turn a corner.

“We had a mindset that we weren’t going to quit and give up,” Tittle said. “I think it’s an accomplishment for these guys and the season they’ve had to come back and be in the semifinal game against the No. 9 team in the country.”

From Sept. 17 to Oct. 20, MSU Denver went 8-2 and outscored opponents 20-9. Freshman Nils Runnberg, the team’s leading scorer, scored all six of his goals on the season during that stretch. The Roadrunners even handed Mines their lone conference loss of the season, which even included the RMAC Tournament, on Oct. 1.

The Roadrunners recorded all of the wins in their eventual 8-6 conference record during that integral stretch. For the team’s efforts, they were recognized with a first team all-RMAC athlete, Schad, two second team representatives and an honorable mention. The momentum also carried them to a quarterfinals host seeding which led to a thrilling victory at home in penalty kicks over University of Colorado, Colorado Springs on Nov. 1 to advance to the semifinals.

Beck and Glivar are two of four players who watched their collegiate careers expire in concert with the game clock on Friday night. Glivar is the lone four-year player on the squad, even predating the arrival of Tittle. Over his career, he started 65 games and played 5,461 minutes. He earned two all-RMAC honor rolls and three Athletic Director Honor Rolls in pursuit of a nursing degree. After the final whistle Glivar was noticeably emotional, kneeling on the field for a extended time.

“I love every guy on the team,” Glivar said. “I love everybody on the coaching staff. It was great, and sadly the soccer gods weren’t on our side this time.”

Both Glivar and Beck noted the trajectory the team is on and their confidence in the team’s ability after their departure. A core anchored by key players like Tanner, Schad, Wood and Runnberg will return next season. The program already turned what should have been a rebuilding year into a semifinal finish, giving promise for the future.