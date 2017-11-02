A fighter on the court, the slopes and in the gym

Decorated tennis player and standout student Emily Kerr has established herself as a superb student athlete during her tenure at MSU Denver.

Her academic accomplishments include making her way onto the athletic director’s honor roll twice, first team all-academic in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference last spring and RMAC academic player of the year for 2017. Aside from her academic success, she was voted RMAC player of the week twice in March. She also won first team all-conference honors in doubles.

Kerr was born to a sports family in England where her father managed fitness clubs and was keen on introducing his daughter to as many sports as possible.

“My dad has always been the manager of fitness clubs so I’ve always been around tennis,” Kerr said. “So when I was about four, I just picked it up and started playing with the sponge balls.”

Kerr rode this humble beginning through high school to a spot on the tennis team for NCAA Division I Northwestern State University. She went 4-6 in singles and 6-5 in doubles for the Demons before transferring to MSU Denver before the 2015-16 season. In her two seasons since, she has gone 27-27 overall in singles with a dominant 7-1 conference record, and 33-22 overall in doubles.

In addition to tennis, Kerr is also strong in multiple sports ranging from soccer to karate, including her newfound passion, snowboarding. Kerr first learned how to snowboard from her teammates at MSU Denver but, unlike tennis, it took Kerr a little longer to learn the winter sport.

“It was a complete wreck all over the mountain,” said Courtney Wright, one of Kerr’s teammates, who praised her for her work ethic on the slopes as well as on the tennis courts.

“She’s flipping over, I’m cold cause I’m not doing anything. I’m watching and she unzips her jacket and she’s drenched in sweat, takes her helmet off, her hair is matted, but she’s like ‘Let’s keep going!’ So we go back up and she falls back down.”

Kerr’s work ethic is recognized among members of the MSU Denver tennis squad, including head coach Barrett Elkins.

“People feed off her energy. People feed off her emotions. She’s the type of leader that will be a great leader as a person outside of sports as well and not just a team captain who will lead a sports team and then that’s it,” Elkins said, who also commended Kerr for her ability to connect with people. “I have a 2-year-old son. He’s very shy and yesterday he was asking where Emily was and started crying because she wasn’t there. So I think that should show a lot about Emily and how great of a connection she can make so early with people.”

Wright also gave high acclaim for her doubles partner’s character.

“She’s very nonjudgmental and willing to help people that are in a tough situation,” Wright said. “She might not know what to say but she’ll listen. She doesn’t push herself on them to listen but she is there for them if they want to talk to her.”

Beneath Emily’s altruistic persona lies a fighter. Specifically, an experienced karate practitioner.

“My whole family used to karate and we all have really high belts. My dad was a black belt, and my brother, and then me and my mom were one off a black belt,” Kerr said.

But despite Kerr’s experience in the fighting style, teammate Courtney Wright is convinced she could take her on in a fight.

“I think I might pull the dirtier moves out,” Wright said.

Aside from Kerr’s off-court life, she encourages young athletes to keep the fun in the game.

“Keep enjoying it,” Kerr said. “It goes so quickly so instead of finding ways to complain about everything you have on, you have to find the positive aspects because it’s the only way that it’s gonna get you through it. And you’ll realize that it does go so quickly.”

With the 2017 fall season concluded, Kerr and the rest of the Roadrunners await the spring season which begins on Feb. 10. She is set to graduate next semester with a degree in athletic training as she pursues her dream of becoming a physical therapist.