On March 12, the Colorado Muslim Society hosted an open house, welcoming anyone from the community or elsewhere to come and join in on civil conversations regarding the Muslim faith.

The first speaker, Nabeeh A. Hasan, was a certified representative for the Colorado Muslim Speakers Bureau.

“You are our advocates in giving voices to the voiceless,” Hasan said. “That is so important right now because a politician might see me and be quick to disregard, but when he starts to see you and the number of people grows, they can no longer dismiss us as a marginalized group being disenfranchised and angry.”

A number of guest speakers took turns addressing the crowd and everyone was given a chance to ask questions or address any preconceived notions they may have had toward the religion.

There were roughly 200 people in attendance, all gathered within the Colorado Muslim Society mosque, Masjid Abu Bakr. Many were devout Muslims, however, there were many people in attendance of other faiths and creeds as well. One of those people was Denver resident Jessica Majerus, who felt it was important to show up and express her support.

“I feel like the political climate in this country right now is really unsafe for a lot of people,” Majerus said. “As a queer woman I feel like my liberation is connected to the liberation of all people in this country and so I feel very tied to making sure that all people are safe in this country, not just people from my own community.”

On March 6, President Donald Trump signed a second executive order concerning immigration from Muslim countries, after the first was blocked in federal appeals court. The most recent order continues to impose a 90-day ban on travelers, but removed Iraq from the list and makes an exception for permanent residents and green card holders. The order also dropped language offering preferential treatment to members of religious minorities in the original seven countries where the travel ban was imposed.

Despite the change in language, some of the original order’s critics are referring to the revised version as “Muslim Ban Lite,” according to the New York Times. e event on Sunday gave attendees a

chance to voice concerns about how the recent Islamaphobic rhetoric may affect the Colorado community.

Though the event was a special occasion, the doors are always open to the public at the CMS. They want the Mosque to remain a safe place for whoever would like to come and educate themselves on Islamic beliefs. As explained by the CMS spokesperson, Iman Jodeh, the overall goal is to spread awareness in a peaceful, respectful manner.

“I think it’s important to have our doors open to the community, as they always are, but in a more formal setting to allow our non-Muslim community as well,” Jodeh said.

“A day like this is very much about awareness and education and to allow for further avenues or platforms for our non-Muslim community to learn about Muslims.”