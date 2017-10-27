As a female journalist of color

Saturday, I photographed the unveiling ceremony of the “Women’s Column of Strength,” a memorial statue dedicated to Chinese, Korean and Filipina sex slaves of World War II in San Francisco’s Chinatown. During the war, the Japanese military forced over 200,000 women and girls into slavery for their soldiers to abuse. The victims were given the disturbing name, “comfort women.” Artist Steven Whyte’s sculpture brings attention to the atrocities committed against these women and serves as a reminder to never allow this to happen again. The column depicts three girls hand-in hand with Grandma Hak Soon Kim, one of the first survivors to speak out, gazing at them. This marked a turning point in Asian history and a step towards gender equality.

I heard about the ceremony earlier that day when I was reporting on a different story. There I met Aisha, an African American woman at Fusion. After looking at my team and I, Aisha said that she was glad to see people like her in the field. My partners and I chose to work with each other for that very reason. Theresa, an African American writer, Mimi, an indigenous Latinx writer and photographer, and I, a Vietnamese-American photographer, connected through our shared experiences. I was filled with a sense of sisterhood and pride.

At the ceremony, reporters, photographers and videographers were shoulder-to-shoulder. I had never seen so many news outlets represented. There was everything from local Chinatown news to international. The majority were Asian-specific publications. I’m not used to seeing many people that look like me, let alone being the majority.

I am a strange dichotomy of Asian heritage and Caucasian culture. I could compare my face to the people there but I was still a fish out of water. I was adopted from Vietnam into a Caucasian family. I grew up in a predominantly white community in Colorado Springs. The only mother I’ve ever known is blonde with blue eyes. I’m in love with a white man. I feel disconnected from both my heritage and the community I reside in. Though I never viewed myself as being different from the people in my life it didn’t stop the world from reminding me.

The first thing I noticed about these news outlets was how the men and women conducted themselves. I was pulled back by my backpack by one camera man. I was pushed, elbowed, yelled and scowled at by the other male journalists. The press surrounding the stage resembled a mosh pit, not just reporters at a ceremony. All were aggressive except for the Asian women. The women gently tapped my shoulder to get by and spoke in a hardly audible voice. Before the ribbon cutting, Rep. Mike Honda said never again will we harm our girls and women again. Those words rang in my head when I found myself floored on the stage. Right before the unveiling, the press stampeded the stage and pinned me to the side. I got free and proceeded to get a good shot wherever I could in the three-rowdeep press. Security asked everyone in the front to kneel down. I crawled beneath the cameras to get a good angle when a photographer threw me to the ground and yelled at me in his tongue. I tried to get up and he pushed again. I tried to get up and another man joined. With every attempt to get up, and every time I fell, I thought about the resumes of qualified journalists pushed down to the bottom of the stack for their gender or ethnicity. Security intervened with a vague order for the press to calm down. For a split-second before, I questioned if I’d ever get up. I was in front of all the speakers, press and the more than 500 audience members. They all looked at me as if I touched a red stovetop for getting in that man’s way.

I know that journalists find themselves in harm’s way but this was the one place I should have been safe. Back in our hotel room, Theresa asked me if I realized that I was assaulted. I told my colleagues that this must be the risk of photojournalism. Just earlier that day I stood side by side with my female journalists on our own column of strength. It was only after telling my peers and advisors what had happened did I realize what had actually happened.

When I stripped away the minimization and the “what ifs” I was left with the truth. I saw myself as deserving to be there just as much as any journalist. I am lucky enough to work with a staff that respects me as an equal. The fact that this isn’t the reality for many women of color never fully registered until now. I wasn’t hurt photographing war or a riot. I was at a ceremony where I was told that bringing harm to women was unacceptable. I am still left wondering how much is to blame on the risk of journalism and on the risk of being a woman.