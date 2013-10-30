Historical haunts

Nestled just a few blocks from the Capitol building, surrounded by dying leaves, the Molly Brown House Museum has been busy celebrating Halloween.
Adorned in Victorian and Halloween décor, the museum celebrated 20 years of “Victorian Horrors.” The event offered visitors a tour of the house while actors dressed as various authors performed readings from popular horror novels. Such authors included Mary Shelley, H.P. Lovecraft and Edger Allen Poe.
“What are the chances of getting to do this in such a legendary place? I feel like I haven’t done Halloween if I haven’t done this,” said “Victorian Horrors” actor Jim Hunt. Hunt also took part in the performances last year.
Tours were held Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 and lasted about an hour for three hours of the day.
Author: Kayla Whitney
A journalist, photographer, geek, otaku and comedian at heart, Kayla has been in the writing game for as long as she can remember.
She is currently the editor-in-chief of MSU Denver’s weekly student-run newspaper, The Metropolitan. She also blogs for Metrosphere, designs pages, takes pretty pictures, manages social media sites and reads all the time.
Her other hobbies include board games, alphabetizing and organizing her constantly growing library, cosplaying, convention going and nerding out with her friends late into the evening.
