Historical haunts

Nestled just a few blocks from the Capitol building, surrounded by dying leaves, the Molly Brown House Museum has been busy celebrating Halloween.

Adorned in Victorian and Halloween décor, the museum celebrated 20 years of “Victorian Horrors.” The event offered visitors a tour of the house while actors dressed as various authors performed readings from popular horror novels. Such authors included Mary Shelley, H.P. Lovecraft and Edger Allen Poe.

“What are the chances of getting to do this in such a legendary place? I feel like I haven’t done Halloween if I haven’t done this,” said “Victorian Horrors” actor Jim Hunt. Hunt also took part in the performances last year.

Tours were held Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 and lasted about an hour for three hours of the day.