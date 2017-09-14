Globe Hall gets its wings

The sweat of 200 fans in a venue filled to capacity overpowered the intoxicating smell of smoked pork in
the adjoining saloon.
Patrons used guitar picks as currency at the bar, where the Red Bull cooler stayed in a constant state of restock. A weekday common room for live music, fueled by sad songs and carbonated caffeine, made it seem dark and lonely. The neighborhood stage at Globe Hall kept Denver awake during the Red Bull Sound Select on Sept. 6.
The Denver natives of Overslept brought their dedicated fanbase for local representation. The beach bums of Boise, Idaho in Thick Business brought bouncy vibes, and what guitarist Frank Tillo called, “a little bit of anxiety.” Headlining band The Hotelier, who are at the forefront of the emo revival scene, brought an outlet for the emotionally charged fans.
“I love seeing bands like this all on the same bill,” said event curator Jason Sassi. “It’s not quite a mixed bill, but it makes the whole night a little less monotonous in a way that still makes sense.”
The first 50 people to come through the door had the option to rifle through two crates of vinyl and bring home a title of their choosing. The show curator Consequence of Sound, provided branded tote bags in which to protect those wax commodities. Overslept brought their own merch, which lead singer Elias Armaos hoped would fund their McDonald’s runs on the band’s upcoming tour.
Sound Select consistently provides a platform that focuses on the people in the music industry, rather than their genres. However, Danny Kerr, bassist for Thick Business, noted how a show like this would struggle to succeed without a brand like Red Bull to support it.
“This kind of lineup might happen and it would totally bomb. This would generally be not a good lineup,” Kerr said. “But when there’s this many people involved, the energy is all there. As long as the bands are cool, people are into the scene no matter what.”
Initially the members of Thick Business were uncertain whether it would be worth it to get involved with such a bold presence like Red Bull. They also weren’t sure if they were ready to deal with the looming feeling of “Red Bull everywhere.” But, playing their fourth Sound Select show, the band spoke to their appreciation for Red Bull’s hands-off approach to these events.
“It gives bands an experience,” Tillo said. “And it’s cool because you meet those people who are really proactive, and want to grow something in an art scene.”
Sarah Pincock, vocalist for Thick Business, mentioned that Red Bull also has a knack for picking cities that provide “built-in crowds.” The adaptive music community of Denver makes the city a place where Sound Select’s eclectic formula of lineup-building can thrive.
Referencing his experience with New York City’s music scene, Sassi said that Denver sets itself apart for that reason.
“Denver has a really cool, multi-faceted music scene going on right now. And it doesn’t feel quite as segmented as say, New York City, where you play in one genre and one sphere,” Sassi said. “It definitely feels a lot more tight knit. Everyone just kind of knows each other here.”
Tillo had some advice on how to become a more scene- conscious citizen and help support the growth of music communities like these.
“Quit living in your dumbass houses. Quit having kids, go to more shows,” Tillo laughed. “How about that?”
Author: Montana Martin
Montana Martin is currently in her second year with the Journalism and Technical Communications program at MSU Denver. After graduation, she plans on working as a music journalist to further enable her addictions to concert merch, vinyl records and PBR. When she’s not getting way over her head in mosh pits, she can be found at home taking pictures of her Jack Russell Mutt, Navin Johnson. You can see these pictures and contact her on Twitter @montanaelle.
