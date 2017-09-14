Globe Hall gets its wings

The sweat of 200 fans in a venue filled to capacity overpowered the intoxicating smell of smoked pork in

the adjoining saloon.

Patrons used guitar picks as currency at the bar, where the Red Bull cooler stayed in a constant state of restock. A weekday common room for live music, fueled by sad songs and carbonated caffeine, made it seem dark and lonely. The neighborhood stage at Globe Hall kept Denver awake during the Red Bull Sound Select on Sept. 6.

The Denver natives of Overslept brought their dedicated fanbase for local representation. The beach bums of Boise, Idaho in Thick Business brought bouncy vibes, and what guitarist Frank Tillo called, “a little bit of anxiety.” Headlining band The Hotelier, who are at the forefront of the emo revival scene, brought an outlet for the emotionally charged fans.