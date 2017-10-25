Dreamhack brings eSports to Denver

Denver is the home of unique sporting events such as X-Games, the USA Pro Challenge and now, the eSports event Dreamhack.

Dreamhack, an event based out of Sweden, is a platform for video gaming, computer topics and eSports. Several events are hosted worldwide, with the United States finally hosting events in 2016 and 2017. Denver played host to Dreamhack from Oct. 20-22. At the event, hundreds of players – including professionals – competed for a chance at prize pools ranging from $1,000 to $200,000.

Professional teams and players competed against amateurs in games such as “Halo 5: Guardians,” “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” “Street Fighter V” and “Super Smash Bros. Melee.” The spirit of Dreamhack comes from local amateur teams and players getting their shot at competing with invited professionals. Tournament organizer Alex Jebailey embraces the community and fun-having aspect as the reason eSports has grown so much.

“I’ve worked a lot of events,” Jebailey said. “Even the head Dreamhack guys, who aren’t into the fighting games as much as I am, they come over here and they notice everyone’s having a good time, and that’s all that matters.”

Jebailey is a well-known figure within the fighting game community. His organization, Community Effort Orlando, has been organizing tournaments since 2010. His tournaments bring in players from Japan, Canada, the United States, South America and several countries in Europe. His latest effort, CEO 2017, brought in about 5,000 competitors. He has taken on the responsibility of setting up all of the fighting game tournaments for all North America-based Dreamhack events and was pleasantly surprised with the turnout by the Denver community.

“Everyone’s loving this event,” he said. “I’m hearing great numbers from Dreamhack. They’re very surprised Denver is such a densely populated gaming community. That came out of nowhere. We didn’t even expect it.”

Jebailey brought his community knowledge to Dreamhack hoping to further build the fighting game community. Despite being a lower level of competition, having events across the United States has been one of the sparks that helped build interest in eSports. He has enjoyed Denver’s reaction and has received feedback from local players about the success of his previous events. That prior success led to the Dreamhack tournaments running smoothly.

Even professional players embrace the opportunity to try and compete against local players. One such professional player is Du ‘NuckleDu’ Dang. Dang, a player for the organization Team Liquid, is a prominent player in “Street Fighter V.” At the end of 2016, he was crowned the champion of Capcom Cup, a premier invite-only event attended by the top players who have accrued points by playing in sanctioned “Street Fighter V” tournaments throughout the year. Dang explained the difference between a championship event like Capcom Cup and a smaller event like Dreamhack Denver.

“The biggest difference is the international competition,” Dang said. “Out here, it’s like regionals.”

Dang attends smaller tournaments like Dreamhack to refine his skills and stay sharp. Even though he didn’t get a chance to play a Colorado-based player at the event, he also gets enjoyment out of playing local players at events he attends.

The event was full of surprises and strong showings by Colorado, including third place finishes by Noah ‘HavocNoah’ Davis in “Marvel vs Capcom Infinite” and Dave ‘LiveWithDave’ Florian in “Pokken Tournament.”

Dreamhack opens up opportunities for everyone interested, be it player or spectator. One of the bigger games in eSports right now, “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” embraces this at a unique level. The eight-team tournament opens two spots for teams to qualify into a chance to play against some of the top teams from around the world.

Across the first two days, the competition was intense, with three North American teams battling against a Brazilian team, three European teams and an Australian team. Tournament favorite Cloud 9, from the U.S., steamrolled through their competition, winning quickly against Australian team Renegades, and Tempo Storm – an up-and-coming organization from Brazil. Overall, in their first two matches they lost only five rounds combined.

The two wins gave them a bye to the semifinals, where they first played European-mixed team Mousesports. They won a nailbiter two maps to one, which included a double overtime third map. They faced the Germany-based team Big in the finals. After a close first map, Cloud 9 routed Big in the second map to take the win and the tournament 2-0.

Cloud 9 battled while a crowd of fans filled every seat in the arena, chanting “USA, USA,” after every round won, and groaning with every round lost. Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip, one of the world’s best players, led the way with a +74 kill-death ratio scoreline across the entire tournament. After the dust had settled, Yip reflected on the tournament as a positive experience overall – despite being smaller in size – and about what the fans mean to him.