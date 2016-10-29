Debaters clash on pros and cons of wage increase

With the 2016 election looming, supporters of Amendment 70 made their case to students during the Front Porch Politics event.

The debate – held at MSU Denver in the Tivoli Turnhalle on Oct. 19 – was organized by the American Democracy Project, with the goal of discussing local legislation on the upcoming ballot. Speakers presented the pros and cons of Amendment 70, answering questions from the audience and explaining the ramifications of the amendment passing or not. Bethany Fleck Dillen, chair of the ADP and organizer of the event, said the group wanted students to be as aware of local legislation on the ballot as they are about the presidential election.

“I think that reminding voters that there are more issues out there besides the presidential election is important,” Dillen said. “Our charge is to create civilly engaged students that take part in the political process on a national and local scale.”

Of the two amendments discussed, Amendment 70 brought about some of the strongest contention among speakers. Leading to an increase of Colorado’s minimum wage to $12 by 2020, the legislation’s passing would require a yearly increase of at least 90 cents until the new level is reached. This would include server wages, which would need to be raised to $8.98 by 2020, with the rest offset through tip wages. Lizeth Chacon, co-chair of Colorado Families for a Fair Wage and a proponent of the change, argued for the necessity of a wage increase in today’s changing economy. With the rise in the cost of housing, food and other living expenses, Chacon argued that minimum wage wasn’t enough, citing a weekly earnings of $332.40 per week before taxes.

Darryl Glenn came to Auraria Campus Oct. 19 for Front Porch Politics, an event for politicians to discuss their views with students. Speaking on higher education, Glenn said that it’s better not to rush into school and that students should figure out their talents before going to college or university. Glenn is a big supporter of vocational training and community college. He also clarified his stance on education funding.

“We are not talking about reducing funding for education. It’s about the control and who has access to that,” Glenn said. Glenn also spoke about bipartisanship saying both parties should work on the aspects of major issues that each side agrees on and then build on those successes to tackle harder issues. Glenn also said, “I will support the GOP’s nominee in the election.”