Caffeine addiction helps pay way for DACA students

Dazbog Coffee is donating $1 to DACA students for every $4.99 travel mug purchased at their Auraria Campus location.

Anatoly and Leonid Yuffa, the founders of Dazbog Coffee Company, actively seek to better the lives of students on Auraria.

“We’ve had a great partnership with MSU Denver for long time,” said Kevin Wehrly, senior vice president of Dazbog Coffee. “Given Leo and Tony’s history and their hardships, they understand the difficulties these students are going through. They want to assist.”

In 2012, Dazbog endowed a scholarship to MSU Denver. Now, the Yuffa brothers have initiated this campaign to support DACA students with no monetary limit to how much the sale of the travel mugs can raise. In 1979, when Tony and Leo were young children, aged 9 and 7 years respectively, the Yuffa family immigrated from the former Soviet Union directly to Colorado.

“Seeing similarities in their own past to these students, Tony and Leo agreed to initiate a month-long travel mug promotion,” said Jamie Hurst, director of Alumni Relations and Giving. “As if this wasn’t enough, they personally agreed to match, dollar-for-dollar, the total amount raised by mug sales.”

Wehrly said the offer was incentivized to make it more lucrative for those who decide to participate.

“This is a community that doesn’t get a lot of financial support, particularly because they’re not able to fill out FAFSA,” said Student Government Assembly President Joshua Gardner. “The fact that Dazbog is fundraising on our campus where we have a large population of DACA students is very appropriate and I certainly respect them for that.”

According to Timothy Carroll, associate director of media relations and faculty liaison, MSU Denver does not keep a record of how many DACA students are currently enrolled. However, the school has around 400 Advancing Students for a Stronger Economy Tomorrow students. ASSET is the name of a Colorado-state law passed in 2013 that granted in-state tuition to undocumented students seeking to attend higher education.

The Dazbog Coffee team on Auraria campus is excited to be able to participate in fundraising for DACA.

“We have had great feedback,” Wehrly said. “There have been multiple students and faculty members who have purchased travel mugs. Some faculty members purchased enough for their entire class.” The promotion runs until Nov. 4.