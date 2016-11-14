Day of the Dead exhibit haunts Denver Art Museum

A mythical creature hovers above the neutral hues and glimmering glass of the Denver Art Museum’s pre-Columbian and Spanish Colonial art exhibit. Feathered in red and green, with a skull spilling from its mouth, the Quetzalcoatl of Mesoamerican lore scatters hundreds of pearly paper monarch butterflies across the ceiling. A boxy, silk-like tail guides the serpentine creature like a team of determined Chinese lanterns.“It was really important for me that there was an essence that these could be just as much on the Asian floor as they could be on this floor,” said “There is an element of it that is very cross-cultural, these symbols that we’re surrounded by.” The Spirits of the Dead is the second in a Denver Art Museum series called Cuatro, consisting of four exhibits featuring local Latino artists. The museum hopes to complement its existing art collection with a more modern approach.

Despite its universal elements, the installation is undoubtedly rooted in Latin American and Mesoamerican tradition. In Aztec culture, Montoya explained, monarch butterflies were considered souls of the dead that come back to the earth every year at harvest time. Annually in late October, tens of millions of monarchs make the 2,500- mile migration from Canada to Mexico, appearing as if out of nowhere.The butterflies, or mariposa, at the museum lead to two altars designed by Montoya and built with the help of a small army of friends.“I had three main themes,” Montoya said. “I had the world tree, I had the serpent, or dragon, however you want to perceive it; and then I had the heart portal. So, three big collective, unconscious myths and ideas, and then the mariposa.”

The world tree can be found in the art of many Mesoamerican cultures and was believed to connect the heavens to the earth and below. Displayed in the bronze colors of autumn, Montoya’s version is noble and haunting. The beeswax-protected papier–mâché heart portal hangs above an altar devoted to the Virgin of Guadalupe and Tonantzin, the Aztec goddess seen as the mother of life.

This is also the scene of an interactive element; each Saturday workshops are held, focused primarily on children, where participants can contribute to the installation. Alyssa and Kylon Buchanan, a school-aged sister and brother visiting the museum from Greeley with their mom, Ashley, were busy designing paper marigolds and foil candle wraps to lay at the altar along with clay skulls designed by Montoya.

Kylon was proud of his marigold and decided to take it home with him. Calling the exhibit “really cool,” Alyssa said she was inspired to create more art in the future.Discussing her exhibit, Montoya had expressed hope it would act a creative catalyst. “Maybe it will inspire people to say they can use art as a vehicle for sparking their own imagination and finding identity,” Montoya said.