Latino Leadership Summit celebrates legacy of César Chávez

The Auraria Campus community gathered on March 31 in St. Cajetan’s to celebrate the life and legacy of César Chávez at the 12th annual Latino Leadership Summit.

Latinos Unidos Across Auraria honors the founding of the United Farm Workers Movement and non-violent efforts of co-founders César Chávez and Dolores Huerta.

The morning kicked off with keynote speaker Dr. Margarita Machado-Casa, associate professor in the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“She encompassed a lot of what we wanted to celebrate at the summit. We really wanted to share her message,” said Koreeña Montoya, MSU Denver staff and LUAA committee member.

The Latino Summit for the Auraria Campus keeps latino culture alive while also raising awareness of issues, heritage and history, Montoya explained.

The peace and justice awards go to students who embody the ideas of César Chávez, who demonstrate a willingness to sacrifice for the good of others through social justice and activism

This year’s awards went to CCD student Michael J. Medina, MSU Denver student Ana Cristina Temu and CU Denver student Adrian Salazar.

“It means a great deal of being recognized for my leadership and my role model experience I have from CCD,” Medina said. “To have everyone in one place and see all the diversity that is here on campus and recognize everyone’s past and future is important.”

Medina works in the Youth Education Services program through Servicios de La Raza in Denver and has completed over 400 service hours as an intern. Medina is also involved with several clubs and organizations, such as the United Male Initiative, TRiO, Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and Student Government Assembly.

Medina enjoys helping the community by serving the people.

Medina will be graduating from CCD in May with an associate degree of Applied Science in Human Services. He will continue to MSU Denver in the fall.

As the graduate assistant for Undocumented Student Services at CU Denver, Salazar focuses on the DREAMers program, which assists CU Denver undocumented students

The people facilitating the summit were once where young people are today, Salazar said.

By striving to achieve Chavez’s goals, the community not only grows but also empowers the next generation.

Salazar will graduate in December from CU Denver with a master’s degree in Finance and Risk Management.

The summit included two sessions aimed at helping students learn how to use their heritage and history to advocate for their community. Topics discussed included how civic engagement, community, education and cultural identity are important.

Barrio E’, a Colorado organization, included a presentation on education and activism from a cultural perspective.

The summit concluded with a march for peace and justice around campus honoring Chávez’s marches. His legacy is still seen today in the laws protecting the farm workers who are responsible for putting food on your table.