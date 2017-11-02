MSU Denver’s voting record stands above nation

Although millennial voting is down nationwide, the opposite holds true for MSU Denver students.

The school boasted the highest undergraduate voting rate out of 589 campuses nationwide that compete in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. The challenge honors campuses for excellence in student voter engagement.

The results of the challenge were announced at a ceremony on Oct. 19 at the Knight Conference Center in the Newseum in Washington, D.C. One of MSU Denver’s civic engagement initiatives, the American Democracy Project, was responsible for mounting the successful drive to win the competition.

ADP joined the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge in 2016 in order to further their mission to educate and support MSU Denver’s diverse student body with regards to civic engagement.

MSU Denver’s ADP committee is one of four initiatives offered by the university’s civic engagement program which includes the Alternative Break Program, Mini Grants and the Puksta Scholars Program.

The committee was established in 2003 as a nonpartisan initiative between the American Association of State Colleges and Universities working in partnership with The New York Times. The ADP at MSU Denver is located in the Applied Learning Center Administration building in room 325.

Bethany Fleck Dillen, MSU Denver associate professor of psychology and chair of the school’s ADP chapter, is a member of the committee promoting the message of civic engagement among students.

“MSU students are actively involved, and interested in what’s going on in our community whether it’s political or not and want to make a difference,” Fleck Dillen said.

During the challenge, ADP offered debate watch parties and programming centered around Colorado ballot initiatives, so students could feel more informed about their votes.

Dr. Robert Hazan, chair of the Department of Political Science at MSU Denver, said students here focus on topics related to fairness, civil rights and human rights.

“MSU students display a sharper understanding of the virtues of civic engagement because they face tough socio-economic challenges as they pursue their academic dreams,” Hazan said. “ Given the strong commitment of our university to engage students of all ages and of all socio-economic backgrounds in local and national elections, via academic conferences, lecture series and seminars, my prediction is that MSU Denver students will continue to rank very high in undergraduate voting.”

MSU Denver’s Student Government Assembly President Joshua Gardner is not surprised by the school’s voting outreach initiatives.

“It makes sense that universities would give students the tools they need to get involved in their communities – both in community service and civic duties,” he said.

With the national election a year behind, ADP will now focus on open dialogue and conflict resolution.

“Right now, the political climate is tense. We don’t necessarily talk to one another in a bipartisan way,” Fleck Dillen said.

ADP’s forthcoming initiatives will promote open dialogue among students with differences of opinion and offer an opportunity for them to listen to each other and encourage communication in a safe environment.

During the 2018 spring semester, they plan to host State Senator Linda Newell of District 26. They will also screen her film, “The Last Bill, A Senator’s Story.” The film focuses on conflict resolution.

There are plenty of opportunities for students to get involved, such as attending committee meetings, programming and research. ADP is interested in hearing student voices and they encourage all perspectives to participate in the growth of MSU Denver’s civic engagement movement.