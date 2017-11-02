Day of the Dead gathering, a tri-institutional tradition

More than 100 students across Auraria attended the Tri-institutional Annual Dia De Los Muertos at the

St. Cajetan’s Center on Oct. 31. The day, also known as Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday that honors loved ones who have passed away.

Colorful altars with food, flowers and sugar skulls were built by different on-campus organizations. The Institute for Women’s Studies and Services altar honored widely-known ancestors like Cherrie Moraga and Maya Angelou, as well as local loved ones who’ve passed like Betty Wagner and Jessie Hernandez.

Students from all three schools lined up to get colorful skulls painted on their faces. Eva Lujan, one of the face painters, said she’s been adding glitter to students’ faces since the event first started.

MSU students Belen Torres and Andrew Hale attended together.

“I feel welcomed and it feels really good sharing this tradition with other people,” Torres said.

The celebration was coorganized by 12 on-campus organizations like sororities, fraternities and the MSU Denver President’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. However, the gathering was a student-led effort chaired by Marianna Rosales Velasco who believes, “when students prepare events they turn out better.”

Eva Lujan paints attendees’ faces at the Tri-institutional Annual Dia de Los Muertos event at St. Cajetan’s Center on Oct. 31. Lujan has participated in the event since its inception on campus.

The Institute for Women’s Studies and Services created an alter for the Tri-institutional Annual Dia de Los Muertos event at St. Cajetan’s Center on Oct. 31.

Belen Torres and Andrew Hale take a selfie after getting their faces painted during the Tri-institutional Annual Dia ee Los Muertos event at the St. Cajetan’s Center on Oct. 31.