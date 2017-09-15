Mack takes reins of cross-country

Veteran coach Trent Mack became the newest addition to the MSU Denver cross-country family on July 7 when he was introduced as the head coach of the cross-country team.

Family is perhaps the most crucial element of a team. With the physical and mental strains that come with running for hours every day and 5,000 to 10,000 meters every competition, it can be difficult to maintain good spirits. The support runners need comes from teammates and coaches who become like family over time. Mack is an experienced instructor, having coached at four collegiate programs prior to taking the helm of the Roadrunners this fall.

In his career as an athlete, Mack was a four-time All-American cross-country runner at Black Hills State University. Long distance wasn’t his original goal, starting out primarily running the 400-meter hurdles, until he began to training with the long distance runners. Over time, his concentration shifted to the 800-meter relay and then to the 1,500-meter, gradually changing his physique for the new challenges. As he began to reach the new objectives he set for himself, he joined the cross-country team.

Soon after finishing his athletic career, Mack returned to Black Hills State University as an assistant coach. His coaching career then took him to Dakota State University, Ashland University and most recently the University of Northern Colorado. While at Ashland, he led his team to a top-10 ranking. While at the regional meet, the men finished second and qualified for finals with five athletes finishing in the top nine slots. Both men and women made it to the NCAA’s state tournament that year. A few years later in 2014, Mack received the NCAA Division II assistant coach of the year honors.

Mack didn’t focus on himself when asked about these accomplishments. He instead credited his athletes for their amazing work ethic rather than soaking up the limelight for these boundless feats.

“I obviously can’t sit and take the credit,” Mack said. “I had a lot of good leadership and they were patient with the process.”

Mack paints a picture of very tight-knit teams at his past universities, something he no doubt looks to carry into this season.

Mack is more than simply a coach and a runner. He is a father of three children who have already taken an interest in running and may one day grow up to be runners themselves. He also enjoys being outdoors and tries to go fishing and hiking in the vast wilderness of Colorado. Other than running, his other passion is family, he said. These two things directly intertwine with how he runs his team. His personality and experience make him a valuable asset, something his former staff is well aware of.

“It’s a great opportunity for Trent. It’s tough losing him. He’s been a real asset to our program, both as an athlete and a coach,” Black Hills State track and crosscountry coach Scott Walkinshaw told The Rapid City Journal.

Mack’s biggest goal is helping players reach the personal goals they set in their first meeting, whether it be a new personal record or making it to nationals. Senior runner Brandon Krage revealed the goal he set for himself, which is to set the new school record by the time the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival rolled around at the end of September.

It is clear that the biggest team-goal this year is simply improvement by doing the things necessary for winning, including those outside of running. Mack emphasized the biggest assets outside of practice: a good diet, a good sleep schedule and eliminating the ups and downs of situations the athletes have control over, such as personal lives. Mack built a close relationship with the team right off the bat.

“My first impression is he’s very dedicated and driven. He’s one of us,” Krage said.

This season looks promising for the Roadrunners, as the veteran experience of Mack looks to build a stronger and vastly improved team of dedicated runners. One athlete even said Mack conducts drills he’s never seen or heard of before, and this no doubt stems from picking up a few tricks along his coaching journey.

This team looks to be coming together as a family strengthening their work ethic and bond. As important as running is, Mack stressed the need to not let it consume his runners’ lives uttering a motto that will no doubt be instrumental in the locker room.

“Don’t make running life, make it a lifestyle.”