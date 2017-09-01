Men’s and women’s tennis start season without coaches

After a season that saw MSU Denver men’s and women’s tennis bring home the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships, both teams find themselves without a head coach entering the 2017-2018 season.

Head coach Daniel Hanstefer departed to take the same position at Ferris State University. With just two weeks before the start of the season, his replacement is still to be determined.

The men’s team will continue to have the services of RMAC No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles player Josh Graetz, who was named first team for RMAC singles and doubles, RMAC Player of the Year, RMAC Academic Player of the Year and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship award winner last year. Emily Kerr, the women’s top doubles player, returns as well for her senior season. Kerr was named to the RMAC first team for double, and was named to the RMAC All-Academic first team, as well as the 2017 RMAC academic player of the year.

The men’s team no longer have the services of Nic Atkinson or Sam Stember, but have added freshman Daniel Lloerente to their roster. The women’s team lost Ana-Jelena Vujosevic, who was named to the RMAC All-Academic first team, and Valerie Valencia, who was the 2017 RMAC Freshman of the Year for the spring season and RMAC first-team singles.

Both teams’ fall seasons start with their only home matches on Sept. 14, against the University of Nebraska-Kearney during the CSU-Pueblo duals. They will finish the next three matches of the tournament in Pueblo, Colorado before playing in the Air Force Invitational on Sept. 23, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association regionals on Sept. 28 and the Colorado Mesa duals on Oct. 6 in Grand Junction.