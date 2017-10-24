Concussion education questions the future of football

How come people aren’t more educated about the effects that CTE has on player’s careers? The education of concussions from the NFL down to little league football takes a toll on the lives affected by this one disease because CTE is a universal disease that is showing more in deceased players per year.

Not only is CTE affecting pro athletes, but also college, high school and little league football players. Educated and uneducated players are at a great risk because this new brain disease is the centerpiece for answering questions such as, why players are committing suicide and how CTE is affecting athletes lives both short and long term. According to author Thomas Budinger in his article, “An Overview of Concussion History and Needed Research,” high school athletes have the highest annual concussion incidents at 55,000 per year in all sports with the expectation that a concussion will occur on average 4.7 times per 10,000 athletic events.

With a topic this sensitive, it’s natural for people to follow the NFL’s concussion education process because CTE was first discovered in former NFL players in 2002. Based on a survey done of 1,532 high school players in all sports, only 47 percent reported their concussions. A universal issue in sports, with head injuries, the shift of focus is towards the impact it has on lower level sports like high school and college football.

In college sports, athletic departments are struggling with educating athletes and coaching staffs about the dangers of CTE, as well as establishing proper safety precautions for players during head to head contact. The Annual National Estimate of Reported Concussion rates in the NCAA estimated that during the 2009-2014 academic years, 6.7 of the hardest hits in collegiate sports come from football, behind women’s ice hockey, men’s ice hockey and wrestling. Based on these estimates, 3,400 concussions occurred in football between that time and raised tremendous awareness as to what the NCAA is doing to prevent more severe head injuries and improve player safety.

Much like the NFL, many criticize collegiate sports for being unprepared at handling concussion injuries and failing to educate coaches, athletes and athletic departments about increasing player safety. There were 501 publicly reported concussions in the last three seasons between 2014 and 2016, but in 2015 alone, there were 166 publicly reported concussions in major college football. Numbers this staggering came from an annual database complied from college football concussion data for all the FBS programs called, American Tonight.

Although concussion rates are rising, the amount of information distributed is limited. Being aware of the small number of reported concussions questions what the NCAA is doing about the situation to raise awareness. In December of 2015, concussion expert Dr. Ann McKee found CTE in the brains of 41 out of 50 former college football players she examined. Between 2013 and 2015, 27 FBS players retired from major college football because of concussions and the effects it was having on their lives.

Jennifer McIntosh, head athletic trainer at Colorado School of Mines, spoke about how the division II athletic department educates athletes, coaches and training staff about concussions.

“At the beginning of every season we meet with all the student athletes and go through a concussion education as part of their pre-season,” McIntosh said. “Part of the NCAA concussion protocol is a checklist they go through and each one educates these people in particular go through the class and its team physicians and athletic trainers.”

Efforts like CSM’s to educate people about concussions are steps in the right direction in college sports regardless of the division level. In compliance with the NCAA, more concussions linked to CTE should be publicly reported in order to inform more people about the dangers concussions bring to the sport of football.

The effects CTE has on the players careers weighs heavily on the integrity of the NCAA about how hands-on they are with creating injury preventions resulting in head trauma. Right now the NCAA and NFL are painting a picture of misconception as if they are aware of the issues with a solution. In reality, a small percentage of concussions are being reported. How can the link between concussions, CTE and education be improved to save the lives of athletes?

Perhaps the results from CTE are too damaging that a solution does not yet exist. But let’s not forget that concussions do occur at any level of football and whether CTE is linked to a particular head injury or not, there is work to be done. From a health viewpoint, there are lives affected by this disease both short and long term that have to be addressed. Unfortunately many of the severe symptoms of CTE take a long time to display.

Supporters of educating athletes more about concussions like Jennifer McIntosh feel strongly that education is a very important part to learning about CTE.

“Education is huge and educating everyone on campus sometimes I feel like there is a disconnection between athletics and school,” McIntosh said. “I think that’s huge and we don’t have contact with the faculty on the academic side on campus.” Between the NFL and NCAA, the direction for handling the impact of concussions linked to CTE starts with their example because they are the organizations that draw the most media attention. CTE will continue to be a headline in sports until it becomes fully aware to every level of football and there are alternatives as to how football can become a safer sport instead of on the verge of being nonexistent.