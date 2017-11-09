Video game tournament fights for a cause

Fighting for a cause is a term often used in charity events, but a local group of Colorado gamers have taken the phrase to a literal meaning for the holiday season.

Focus Attack Donate Cans, or FADC for short, is a charity fighting-game tournament held annually in November. Competitive players come together to compete in their favorite games, donating nonperishable food to the Denver Rescue Mission and raise money for their “A Turkey on Every Table” food drive.

“Thanksgiving was my mother’s favorite holiday,” said David Watt, the creator and director of FADC. “She just believed everyone should have food on their table — The Denver Rescue has both the ‘A Turkey on Every Table’ program, and they have the Thanksgiving feast for the homeless every year. And during that time, they’re hurting the most for donations, so we’re just doing what we can to help.”

FADC came about from Watt’s passion for both running tournaments and helping those less fortunate. The event, now in its fifth year and the first held at Dry Dock Brewery’s South Dock location in Aurora, allows players to compete in games such as “Street Fighter V,” “Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite” and “Tekken 7” by bringing in canned foods and other nonperishables. Five items gets you into the venue, another five gets you entry into each game you wish to play. Competitors were encouraged to donate more than what they wish to enter with, and they responded well. Some players brought in upwards of $250 worth of donations alone.

According to the co-tournament director Jamaal Graves, the charity event started when Watt decided he wanted to carry on the family tradition of donating to the Denver Rescue Mission yearly around the holidays.

The event grew quickly in popularity, with players filling a few car trunk-loads of items in the first year to a truck full of donated goods and cash for turkeys to be purchased and donated to the “A Turkey on Every Table” program. The quick explosion of popularity came with some unexpected consequences.

“Last year, we bought out Walmart of the turkeys and they cut us off, so we had to work with Toys for Tots instead to spend the rest of the money in donations that we got last year,” Graves said.

This year, the event reached an attendance of 100 people, and was 100 percent community supported. Competitors and volunteers brought monitors and Playstation 4 systems in order to run the event.

Out-of-state support has also started to pour in. Community Effort Orlando, a fighting game tournament series based out of Florida, sponsored this year’s event and donated entries into their yearly major tournament as a prize for competitors.

“We get more support from around the U.S. every year, more people are watching us every year, and more people just want a reason to visit Colorado,” Graves said. “It seems to work out in our favor every year.”

California-based player Julian “Beautifuldude” Franco is one of the players who attended FADC this year. A fan of the Colorado events and the state itself, Franco may not have much of a connection to the Denver Rescue Mission or it’s local purpose, but has grown to appreciate what the event means to the local community.

“I’m a big fan of everybody in Colorado. Everyone here is basically my second family,” Franco said. “I’ve been to FADC before, three years ago, and I couldn’t resist going to a tournament for charity. You’re showing no price is too big to help those in need. There’s people much less fortunate than I am, and it’s the least I can do to help people out.”

By the end of the event, FADC collected 2,047 nonperishable food items to be donated to the Denver Rescue Mission, and $1,542 in cash contributions, which will be used to buy turkeys this season for families in need.