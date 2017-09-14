Saving heritage through art

Powwow dancers of all ages, from tots to elders, swayed in their colorful regalia to the thundering drum and the belting of native singers during the 28th Annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration on Sept. 9 hosted by the Denver Art Museum. Hundreds gathered at the Acoma Plaza, the space between the Denver Public Library and DAM, to witness enduring indigenous cultural legacies of dance and participate in art- making and community building. Santanna Blacksmith, of the Oglala Lakota nation, is a mother of four boys who all dance and are growing between two worlds, the city of Denver and the reservation at Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Spaces like the Friendship Powwow are vital for her family’s legacy of dancing to live on. “We have this part of the culture that we can hang on to. This means a lot for us to actually participate and get to know the different people,” she said.

Tammy Poindexter has been attending the event for the past nine years and says the best part is the environment of learning. “It’s good for non-Indians too. It gives them a chance to learn about the original people of this land like the Diné, Cheyenne, Utes, Apache and Sioux,” she said. People filtered through the second and third floors of the museum to visit the American Indian art collection which included artwork from the artists honored in the Powwow who participated in the Native Arts Artists-in-Residence program.

DAM officially started the native residence program five years ago. To celebrate the benchmark, they invited three alumni to co-create in the collaborative project called Action X Community X Togetherness. “They are incredibly important here for our community bringing art and indigenous voice to the arts in the Denver region and nationally,” said John Lukavic, associate curator at DAM. The appreciation was reciprocal. “This is one of the museums that always thinks about our community, gives back and does it in a beautiful way,” said Melanie Yazzie. Gregg Deal worked for the Smithsonian Museum last summer and said they were cautious of his work from the start. At one point they took his work to the National Museum of the American Indian to verify if it was “appropriately indigenous” and to see if he was a real Indian with the right to speak on the issues impacting native communities. Deal thinks that governmental funding might have played a factor.