Gentile’s save sends Roadrunners to RMAC semi-finals

MSU Denver punched its ticket to the semi-finals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament in a dramatic penalty kick win over UCCS on Halloween.

After the game was scoreless following both regulation and overtime play, the Roadrunners beat the Mountain Lions in penalty kicks by a score of 5-3. Junior Hector Banegas was the man who sealed the win for MSU Denver with the fifth and final penalty kick.

“It was exciting. It was a rush,” Banegas said. “I remember turning back and sprinting to my teammates. It was a great overall performance. The four before me scored their PK’s and gave me confidence.”

It was a hard fought, physical game between the No. 4 Roadrunners and the No. 5 Mountain Lions. Both teams had a few scoring opportunities in the first half, but stellar goalkeeping by MSU Denver junior goalkeeper James Tanner and UCCS senior David Meyer, who was announced as the RMAC goalkeeper of the year earlier in the day, kept the game scoreless.

Things got a little chippy in the second half. At one point, MSU Denver junior forward Rafael Munoz-Vega was fouled and

UCCS senior Casey Collins laid prone on top of him, preventing him from standing. Instead of waiting patiently, Munoz-Vega stood up with Collins on his back, causing Collins to fall about three feet directly onto his back. Both players received yellow cards for the incident.

The second half ended with two additional yellow cards, but no scoring. In the overtime periods, both teams played tentatively and no major scoring chances occurred. Then, with about one minute left in the last overtime period, MSU Denver coach Jeremy Tittle made a substitution that raised some eyebrows. He subbed out Tanner, who was playing phenomenally and hadn’t allowed a goal, in favor of junior Alessandro Gentile, who didn’t see any game action in the regular season. He ended up playing Gentile because of his prowess in stopping penalty kicks.

“Alessandro came up big today,” Tittle said on Gentile’s performance in the penalty kicks. No discredit to James. James kept a clean sheet for 120 minutes. He’s been our starter all year, but Sandy came up big when we needed him to come up big.”

After the overtime periods finished scoreless, the game had to be decided by penalty kicks. Both teams selected five players that would line up from inside the penalty area and try to score on their opponent’s keeper.

German freshman Teo Jukic was the first up for MSU Denver. He put his shot to the left of Meyer to put the the Roadrunners up 1-0, however UCCS scored on its first opportunity as well. This brought up redshirt freshman Louie Sawaged, a player who had never scored in his collegiate career. Despite his inexperience, Sawaged confidently slotted his shot to the left of Meyer to put MSU Denver up 2-1.

UCCS wouldn’t go away and put their next penalty kick in the net as well.

Third up was another German, this time freshman Moritz Walther. He eschewed his teammates approaches and tried Meyer’s right side. Meyer picked the wrong direction to dive and Walther put MSU Denver up 3-2. But, UCCS again matched the Roadrunners to put each team at three. Junior defender Kevin Beck was next up for the Roadrunners, and, in front of a silent, nervous crowd, scorched a rocket to the right of Meyer.

Then it was Gentile’s time to shine. Collins, the same UCCS player involved in the yellow card incident with Munoz-Vega, came up to shoot. He tried to fool Gentile with a shot to the left, but Gentile predicted the direction and saved the shot. This meant that if Banegas scored, the Roadrunners would win.

“He trusted me,” Banegas said on Tittle’s confidence in selecting him to shoot fifth in the penalty kicks. “I’m confident enough to take that fifth PK and make it.” And make it he did with a shot to the bottom right corner.

After the match, MSU Denver fans, including sophomore mechanical engineering student Parker Austad, had rosy outlooks on what’s to come for the men’s soccer team.

“I think they can go all the way,” Austad said. “They beat Mines 1-0 this season at Mines, and Mines are definitely one of the biggest rivals. That’s one of the biggest and most exciting games you can watch for this team. But I think with the talent they have, with the passion they have, they can go all the way.”

As Austad mentioned, the next challenge for the Roadrunners is to travel to Golden to take on Colorado School of Mines. Mines finished the season No. 1 in the conference and only lost one game in RMAC play all year. The Roadrunners are that blight on an otherwise perfect record.

The game will take place on Nov. 3 in Golden at 4 p.m. If the Roadrunners upset the Orediggers, they’ll play for the RMAC championship and a shot at an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. in Golden.