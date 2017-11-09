Colorado born pitcher, Roy Halladay: 1977-2017

The greatest pitcher ever born in Colorado history has died.

Roy Halladay was killed on Nov. 7 in a single-engine plane crash off the coast of Holiday, Florida. The 1995 graduate of Arvada West High School went straight to the MLB Draft, skipping college altogether. He was selected 17th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays and embarked on a 16 year career in the majors that will undoubtedly end with an induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The 40 year old was widely recognized as one of the best in baseball, both in talent and character.

“Roy Halladay was your favorite player’s favorite player,” Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy said in a tweet. “A true ace and a wonderful person.”

McCarthy was one of thousands of fans, franchises, reporters, executives and players from the baseball world to express their grief when news broke that a plane with a matching tail number as one Halladay had shared images of on social media over the past month had crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. While there was no official confirmation it was Halladay’s for several hours the situation was simple to figure out.

Halladay bought an Icon A5, a two-seat amphibious light-sport airplane, in early October. He shared photos of the plane on Twitter all throughout the month.

Halladay won two Cy Young Awards, one each for Toronto and the Philadelphia Phillies. ”Doc” became one of six players to win the award in both the American and National League. He played in eight All-Star games, and threw MLB’s 20th perfect game and second postseason no-hitter. He joined Goose Gossage on the Mount Rushmore of Colorado-bred pitchers when he retired in 2013, and was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame two years later.

In his retirement, he began working closely with youth baseball in Florida, avidly cheering on and assisting the teams his two sons played for. He was reknowned for his youth involvement everywhere, and was an inspiration to youth and his peers his entire career.