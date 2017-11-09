Roadrunners volleyball building toward RMAC Tournament

With one game remaining in the regular season, the MSU Denver volleyball is closing in on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs.

Head coach Jenny Glenn entered her second season with the Roadrunners ranked No. 20 in the NCAA preseason coaches poll, and No. 2 in a similar RMAC poll. A rough start to the season dropped the team from national relevancy. But, a streak of 10 conference wins in a row, and 15 of 16, clinched them an RMAC Tournament berth with one game left in the regular season. Despite the strong conference play, Colorado School of Mines and Regis University matched the Roadrunners’ hot pace, keeping MSU Denver locked into a third-place positioning as the regular season reaches its conclusion.

“It’s a little frustrating, especially since we had a good opportunity to beat Mines at their place,” Glenn said. “But I think streaks are streaks, and we’re just worried about the bigger picture right now.”

The Roadrunners have secured the No. 3 seed for the RMAC Tournament. They had a shot at the second seed as recently as Nov. 7, when Mines was facing off against Colorado Christian University. If Mines had lost, and also dropped their final match, MSU Denver would have moved into the No. 2 spot with a victory of Colorado Mesa University. Unfortunately for MSU Denver, Mines won the match 3-1, sealing up the No. 2 seed from the Roadrunners’ contention.

But, the team isn’t looking past the final match against CMU.

“We definitely always take it one match at a time,” Glenn said. “We’re all about staying in the moment. We don’t look ahead at all.”

Last season, the Roadrunners went undefeated in conference play and finished 23-3 overall. After a second place seed in the RMAC tournament, where they lost to Mines 3-1, they were invited to the NCAA National Tournament ranked No. 19 overall. They made a run to the regional championship round, but lost to Angelo State University to end their season.

This season, their schedule appeared to be a difficult road to traverse. After starting off with two straight wins in California against Dixie State University and California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, the Roadrunners lost six of their next seven. With a 3-6 record, they were floundering. The team found themselves unranked in the NCAA polls, and their stumbling had continued into the first game of conference play where they dropped a crucial match to Regis 3-1.

The team lacked offense early in the season, only winning two total sets across their six losses, a problem that came about with the graduation of seniors Brandi Torr and Michaela Smith. Glenn leaned on her upperclassmen to bring the team back around. Junior Santaisha Sturges quickly emerged as the team’s most reliable scorer and became one of the leaders.

“Starting the new year, I was that leader that needed to step up and put balls away because Michaela wasn’t here anymore,” Sturges said. “So I had to perform and make sure the team was following my back.”

She took offensive control on the team, led both MSU Denver and the RMAC in kills and was one of the top in the conference for points. Despite this effort, Sturges never earned an offensive player of the week award. However, her focus and team-first mentality has been one of the main contributing drives to the Roadrunners success.

With Sturges’ leadership, the Roadrunners quickly righted the ship and strung together 10 wins in a row. Even with the shaky start the team never lost confidence, according to Sturges. Their mental focus became one of the main strengths on the team and limited the time spent reflecting on previous wins or losses. They then did what Glenn preaches. They turned their attention on the next scheduled opponent.

But with the regular season finale looming, the Roadrunners are also staging to make a run in the RMAC Tournament. Senior Jackie Lopez wants to make the most out of her final tournament appearance of her collegiate career.

“I want to win the RMAC, personally,” Lopez said. “We’ve either made it to quarters or the finals every year that I’ve been here, so it’ll be great to finally just win the RMAC Tournament.”

Lopez, who has been a starter since her first season, said she hasn’t quite been hit by the fact that it’s her final season with the team. But with the playoffs looming, the seniors want to keep their season going for as long as possible. With the focus on the RMAC Tournament, MSU Denver aims to finally break through and win the tournament. Doing so would guarantee them an automatic bid into the NCAA National Tournament. But even if they don’t win the RMAC Tournament, there’s a chance for an invite by the NCAA due to their strong conference play.

Lopez and Sturges look to lead the Roadrunners on a deep run in the RMAC tournament, which starts Nov. 14. MSU Denver will get at least one home match in the tournament thanks to their seeding.