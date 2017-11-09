Return of Denver 4/20 rally no longer pipe dream

Denver-based marijuana dispensary Euflora prepares to snatch up Denver’s 4/20 rally permit despite the current organizers appeal to ban.

The current organizers of the 4/20 rally filed an appeal on the ban issued by the Denver Parks and Recreations department earlier this year. The ban prevents the current organizer from being granted any event permit for three years and rescinds the event’s priority status. The priority status gives the organizer the first option to the permit.

The ban came after the city claimed the rally violated trash, health, noise and safety requirements. The city claimed that trash was scattered across the park and food trucks lacked appropriate permits. A fence which was knocked over had allegedly violated security requirements for events in the city. Noise violations were since dropped. The event also incurred $11,965 in fines and $190 in damages in addition to the ban.

Regarding what he saw as the main reason for the rally being banned, MSU Denver student Dylan Riesenman said, “What happened last 4/20 is that everybody just looked at this park getting trashed, and said to themselves, ‘Oh well they’re potheads, of course’.” He clarified that he thought that the rally participants should try to present a better image to the rest of the state.

Rally organizer Miguel Lopez said they will continue with plans for 2018, regardless of the ban. The annual assembly has been going for over 20 years, and Lopez said it wasn’t until 2008 when city officials forced organizers to apply for permits.

Organizers are currently in closing briefs with City Hearing Officer David Ramirez. If the ban is upheld, Lopez says they will take the case to civil court, working the way up to federal court, if necessary.

In the meantime, Euflora has stationed someone outside of Denver Public Works until the ruling is made. If Ramirez does uphold the ban, Euflora plans to be first in line to apply for the permit. They’ve had employees rotating shifts outside the building since Oct. 25, and have no plans of stopping, according to Bobby Reginelli, Marketing Director of Euflora.

Euflora was one of the rally’s main sponsors in 2017, but in an interview with Reginelli, he stated it wasn’t likely they would work with the current promoters in the future.

“I think we would have a problem working with them again, but I’m not going to rule it out completely because we want to make this successful,” Reginelli said.

MSU Denver student Bryce Shafer thought that whoever ended up with the permit should focus on correcting the mistakes from the last rally. “Learn from it, and pretty much do the opposite of what they did last time,” Shafer said.

Lopez and his attorney Robert Corry said the festival has been treated unfairly compared to the city’s other festivals, including Pridefest and A Taste of Colorado.

“They have been leaving trash behind themselves and the next day I went down there and took pictures so we have that,” he said.

However, the city’s pre-hearing statement said, “Several other events received violations and similar consequences because they are in contravention policy. The parks department treated the event no differently than any other event.”

Reginelli believes other events like Cinco De Mayo go off every year without a hitch and wants to utilize the same model for the 4/20 rally.

“Why can’t we have a great rally that the world and the city and the state can point to and say, ‘It can be done, we are ready to embrace this and move forward’,” Reginelli said.

Lopez hopes they are able to work with the city in the future. “Peace comes by mutual respect. When our mayor and these police forces start to respect us and our young people then we can have a relationship,” Lopez said.

When asked what Euflora’s plans are if they do not get the permit, Reginelli said they hadn’t spent much time on that contingency. He hopes they acquire the permit so they can host what he calls, “a gathering of activists, supporters, music lovers, culture and friends celebrating legalization and the future of cannabis in the United States.”