Opinion: NCAA schools need to be held to a higher standard than students

Those who follow college basketball have long criticized the narrative that when it comes to criminal activity in the NCAA, schools survive and students don’t.

We’ve all heard the same tale of people in the collegiate arena being accused of sexual assault, fraud, bribery, drug abuse, domestic abuse and countless other defamatory acts. We’ve heard it with Reggie Bush, Terrelle Pryor, Eric Manuel and many others.

The only difference between these men and the schools is that the latter often get off scot-free, and the student athletes they exploit lose their careers.

Evan Battey is a first year basketball player at the University of Colorado and one of the most highly touted athletes at the school. However, Battey will be forced to watch his team from the sidelines this season due to an academic ineligibility issue enforced by the NCAA.

Battey’s head coach Tad Boyle is all too familiar with his issue and spoke about it to Chris Howell of BSN Denver.

“I’ve been coaching Division I basketball for 24 years,” Boyle said to Howell. “I’m not sure I’ve ever been around a kid who’s probably more ready academically and athletically to play. They have no idea what kind of kid Evan Battey is.”

But, as a result of a five-year-old issue that Battey endured at 13 years old, he will not even be able to travel with the team. Battey, who was struggling through issues at home and in school, had to repeat the ninth grade.

The ramifications continue to haunt him. Battey was forced to sit out his senior season of high school due to the same issue, and now the NCAA has ruled that he is ineligible to play this year since he failed to complete high school in the required four years.

Battey’s story is just one of the many controversies that have circulated around college basketball, and Tad Boyle has had enough.

“It’s a little bit ironic to me with all the things that are going on in college basketball,” Boyle told Howell.

Boyle cited the recent controversy surrounding the University of North Carolina and multiple other schools who were under investigation for fraud and how that’s being treated similar to a child making mistakes when he was 13 years old.

“As of today, nothing has happened to those four schools. No ramifications for those sorts of things,” Boyle said.

The sad truth is that this is not an uncommon trend in college basketball. Scandals and cheating have flooded the collegiate athletics arena, dating back to the 1951 Army football team. Yes, a number of schools have received penalties in the past, but their success rate at getting off easy is significantly higher than that of athletes. If even a lick of speculation of cheating attaches to athletes, their chances of coming out unscathed are next to none.

From 1993 to 2011, the University of North Carolina helped over 3,000 students by giving them rudimentary classes that only required the bare minimum to get passing grades. Yet, no punishment has been handed out as the investigation is still “ongoing.”

Athletes such as Reggie Bush and Eric Manuel had more to fight against. Bush, a former running back for the University of Southern California, was stripped of his only Heisman award for accepting monetary gifts offered to him by the school. Eric Manuel, a sophomore for the University of Kentucky in 1988, was banned from all college sports after he was caught using another student’s answers on the SAT and ACT before starting college.

But the consequences don’t just stop at suspensions and loss of scholarships. Numerous players have felt that their mistakes in college have caused so much damage as to cost them an opportunity to pursue professional sports. One drug bust, bribery or abuse allegation and their draft stock plummets and so do their careers.

That’s the reality of college sports. Even if universities get stripped of championships or lose scholarships, they’re not going anywhere. They’ll still be able to make millions of dollars and see their name on ESPN. They will continue to reap the benefits of their exploited players.