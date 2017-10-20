New additions to Nuggets look to build on remaining core

The Denver Nuggets will tip off their 50th season on Oct. 18 against the division rival Utah Jazz.

The Nuggets come off an encouraging season in which they missed the playoffs by just one game in the standings. In a stacked division and star-powered Western Conference, they will have their hands full this season.

In a free agent frenzy in the off-season, the Nuggets watched the teams in their division improve immensely. The Oklahoma City Thunder added superstars in guard Paul George and former Nugget forward Carmelo Anthony to play alongside reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. The Minnesota Timberwolves added arguably the most valued player on the market in forward Jimmy Butler to play with center Karl-Anthony Towns and guard Andrew Wiggins. Those teams, along with the Houston Rockets and the nearly unbeatable Golden State Warriors, are expected to be among the best in the league this season and will be a good benchmark for the Nuggets in determining where they stand in the conference.

After finishing fourth in the Northwest Division and ninth in the Western Conference a season ago, the Nuggets will look to improve upon those marks. They were one of the better teams in the NBA during the second half of last season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They averaged 111.7 points-per-game after the all-star break, good for third best in the league. The Nuggets aim to pair that offensive success with consistent play on defense this season.

The Nuggets made a free agent splash of their own in the offseason when they acquired all-star forward Paul Millsap from the Atlanta Hawks to help out on the defensive end. The Nuggets believe that Millsap is the perfect candidate to complement the game of franchise-player Nikola Jokic.

After he became a mainstay in the starting lineup, Jokic was the centerpiece of the offense a year ago, posting one triple-double after another. The addition of Millsap should limit the defensive responsibilities that fell on Jokic last season and allow him to focus more on his offensive game. Throw in second-year point guard Jamal Murray and the Nuggets are in line to follow suit and grow a “Big 3” of their own in the Mile High City.

The Nuggets’ defensive rating of 110.5 last season was the second lowest in the league, just above the lowly Los Angeles Lakers. They will need to improve on that number if they hope to take the next step and reach the postseason.

They also added forward Trey Lyles from the Utah Jazz to help with outside shooting. Although Lyles struggled with shooting last year, the Nuggets are hoping to get the player that shot near 40 percent from the three-point line just two seasons ago.

Ultimately, the success of the team will be determined by their defensive capabilities and whether the mix of young and veteran players can perform at a high enough level to compete with the league’s elite teams.

After playing the Jazz, the Nuggets will host the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 21 at the Pepsi Center in their home opener.