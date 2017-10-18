NCIS director calls students to duty

Hundreds of MSU Denver students and faculty flocked to hear Andrew Traver, director of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, give a talk at the Tivoli Turnhalle on Oct. 12.

During the two hour event, Traver stressed the need for proper training to avoid police shootings and used the opportunity to address the rising importance of cybercrime. Traver also spoke about how he came to lead NCIS and provided attendees with insight into what the organization does and how to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“We do everything that a major city police department does, but we also do counterintelligence and counterterrorism. Other than the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, we are the only federal agency that investigates espionage,” Traver said.

Traver also highlighted critical changes he made at NCIS, such as implementing more thorough tactical training. According to Traver, a lack of confidence in tactical training plagues law enforcement in the United States and plays a big part in police shootings.

“When agents are more confident in their training, they are less likely to use force,” Traver said. “Our goal is not to engage in gunfire, but to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice.”

Traver also critiqued the curriculum of criminal justice classes and offered suggestions on how they might improve. Traver said that criminal justice courses offered in colleges across the country do not place enough of an emphasis on the importance of interacting with the public and cultivating sources.

“Criminal justice courses should include a section on how to interact with people and work with sources to develop informants,” Traver said.

According to MSU Denver President Janine Davidson, having the opportunity to hear Traver talk about his career path is hugely beneficial to the many MSU Denver students considering a career in criminal justice.

Lou Moss, an MSU Denver faculty member, agrees.

“A lot of students are interested in criminal justice, but don’t really know what is required of them. Getting to hear from speakers like Director Traver helps them decide if law enforcement is really what they want to do,” Moss said.

Considering how helpful students found Traver’s speech, Davidson plans to bring more speakers with specific career experience to MSU Denver in the future.

”I talked to students who said that this was very helpful because they want to pursue this career path, but aren’t sure how to get it done,” Davidson said. “I’d like to bring in more speakers in that career exploration category so that students can get a greater exposure to that.”