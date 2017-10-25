Mystery of the Rocky Flats

Nine-year-old Dani Ball sat in her classroom with a blank stare, unaware anyone had called her. Her teachers noticed something changed about her. At first, doctors thought it was attention deficit disorder, however, a Ritalin prescription induced grand mal seizures. That was a step up from the petit mal seizures which is what was actually causing her blank stares. With no family history, epilepsy didn’t make sense to Ball and her family.

Life went on for Ball, but not easily. Her classmates made fun of her, and school staff didn’t know how to handle an epileptic student.

Twenty-three years later, she uncovered a new connection to her epilepsy. Ball’s friends started talking to her about their own epilepsy. Like her, they didn’t have a family history or head trauma, which are the most common causes. The one thing they all shared was their neighborhood, downwind from Rocky Flats. The facility was used to produce plutonium triggers for nuclear warheads during the Cold War.

“My neighborhood, which is Westminster – you can see Rocky Flats from your backdoor,” Ball said.

The plant operated from 1952 to 1989, until the Environmental Protection Agency and FBI raid shut it down for hazardous operations. The EPA, Department of Energy, and Colorado Department of Public Health have been involved with cleanup ever since, trying to ensure to the public that the area is risk free. Two areas of Rocky Flats are now designated into operable units, or OUs. OU1 is in the middle of the facility, and is still actively monitored for contamination. During Rocky Flats’ operation, OU1 held the majority of the plant’s buildings, operations, and nuclear material. In 2006, the EPA deemed OU2’s cleanup, the surrounding portion of OU1, complete. It now remains as a “buffer zone.”

As neighborhoods grew around the old plant, people in the area started the Rocky Flats Downwinders in response to the health concerns from living close to the facility.

“I grew up near the plant and I was having health problems,” Tiffany Hansen, co-founder of the Downwinders, said. “And I was finding a lot of other people that I grew up with that were also having health problems.”

The Rocky Flats Downwinders’ mission is to educate their community, and advocate for them. They’re aware that many in the area might not understand the risks of living outside of Rocky Flats. Many residents in the new developments, and doctors in the area, may have just moved here from out of state.

“I was concerned about the fact that there haven’t been health studies done, yet they’ve done all this development out there,” Hansen said.

Hansen initiated contact with universities and found support at MSU Denver from Professor Carol Jensen, who has since retired. Jensen conducted the first health survey of residents who lived downwind from Rocky Flats. When Ball contacted Hansen about her epilepsy, it added a new element to the Downwinders. The health survey focused on certain cancers, and hadn’t yet considered epilepsy. Hansen encouraged Ball to start documenting the instances of epilepsy around the neighborhood herself, since Ball had a good reach with the residents.

“People need to be able to empower themselves. We can’t wait for the government to do something,” Hansen said.

Ball’s study has been as grassroots and organic as it comes. When news organizations began airing her story and the map she created, more people connected with her to share their diagnosis information. When the information is loaded into the map, it lists the person’s cross streets, what year and age they were diagnosed, their family history with epilepsy or migraines and how long they lived in the area before diagnosis.

“There’s a big cluster in Broomfield, just downwind from Rocky Flats,” Ball said.

After hearing of the connections that Ball put together, Sarah McCormick, connected with her.

“It was just bizarre. Besides my niece, I had never met anybody else with epilepsy in my whole life,” McCormick said.

When she was 11 years old she had her first seizure, also a petit mal, but wasn’t diagnosed until she was in her 20s. She grew up around Rocky Flats and both of her parents worked at the facility. Her mom and dad told her about the working conditions at Rocky Flats and the lapses in personal safety by the employees at times. Her father worked closely with beryllium at Building 771, under the OU1 area, the most radioactive area on Rocky Flats.

McCormick and her friends thought nothing of it when they were children. Like any kids they took advantage of the surrounding area, playing in the waters close by or the prairie-like grass outside of the compound. Most people couldn’t tell that anything as big as Rocky Flats used to exist in the area between Golden and Boulder along highway 93. It doesn’t hold the same innocence that it used to for McCormack.

“If you look at that map – that’s the most powerful thing for me, that makes me want to know more,” she said, regarding Ball’s map.

She’s hoping that at some point the government might start to revisit the ideas of health studies and the impact on residents around the area.

The process for the health studies are slow moving, but not without reason. The first health study that was backed by MSU Denver’s Institutional Review Board and led by Bobbie Kite and Carol Jensen brought back interesting results, but nothing that couldn’t be validated.

“From a scientific standpoint, they don’t have much standing,” Kite said.

She has since moved from MSU Denver to a position at University of Denver, but is in the process of getting a more complex study approved through their Institutional Review Board.

The first study conducted is known as a convenience study, and they weren’t able to control or randomize the survey participants took, which leaves the study open to bias from many angles.

“Was it anybody’s fault?” said Kite. “No. They’re literally just trying to do whatever they can to investigate this. From that standpoint, I think it was very valuable because it brought a lot of attention to something that needs to be talked about.”

Epilepsy will still remain absent from the new survey, but Kite believes there is room to look into it more in the future. In the review process, they will have to determine a number of people to survey, when and how long they lived in the area and where they reside now. Kite has had talks with the Colorado Department of Public Health and said the organization is willing to have a conversation about the findings when something more statistically sound is complete.

Sarah McCormick is one of many epileptic residents that contacted Dani Ball after hearing of the map she put together. Both of McCormick’s parents worked for Rocky Flats while it was still in operation. Photo by Hannah Morvay

Rocky Flats' Cold War Horse

The borders of the Rocky Flats plant stretched from W 120th Ave. to Highway 72, along the east side of Highway 93. There is little visual evidence of the facility left. Photo by Hannah Morvay







Dani Ball grew up in a Westminster, Colo. neighborhood downwind from Rocky Flats. She created an epilepsy prevalence map after discovering many childhood friends were also diagnosed with epilepsy. Photo by Hannah Morvay

Rocky Flats site, July in 1995 prior to cleanup. Photo courtesy of