MSU Denver raises faculty members’ salaries

At their meeting in September, the Board of Trustees approved pay raises for faculty and administration for the current fiscal year.

The 2017-18 budget allows for full faculty and administration to receive a one percent bump in their salaries. Affiliate faculty will see a 2 percent raise. At the same time, Student Engagement and Wellness, Student Government Assembly, Student Media and student events will not receive any budget increases this year.

“What we try and do is make sure that everybody is paid no less than a certain amount based on their CUPA comparators,” said George Middlemist, associate vice president for administration. “So say for example, an English professor, we want to make sure that if you’re a tenured full professor in English that you’re not making less than a certain percentage of English professors that are similarly situated.”

The College and University Professional Association, or CUPA, sets guidelines for minimum salaries for most paid positions at universities. The guidelines are set based on similar institutions, tenure and programs.

According to Early Bird, classified staff also received a 1.75 percent pay increase and, “The task force also allocated funds for new positions, including two full-time faculty, one affiliate faculty and six administrators.”

The budget was approved after months of development by the Budget Task Force in conjunction with the Student Affairs Board and the BOT. The $210 million operating budget takes into account a $6.4 million increase over last year. The increase in funding is due to a 6.5 percent tuition hike, a .5 percent increase in enrollment and $211,602 in additional state funding. The BOT also approved an increase in the CUPA minimum salary for each group across the board.

The original budget proposal was set in May, well before information about enrollment for the following year was made available. Because of this, the budget is proposed in phases. The first phase is to work with student and faculty representatives to set a tuition raise and determine mandatory expenses, including contract increases, student scholarships and an increase in minimum wage. During this phase, the Budget Task Force works with students and faculty to create three scenarios for allocation of funds based on expected tuition, enrollment and state funding.

Budget Director Jinous Lari said, “We work with the students closely, the budget office does, and we usually develop three different scenarios projecting enrollment and based on those projections we choose one over the other.”

To determine where funds from student fees should be allocated, the Student Affairs Board audits each program. The funding goes toward organizations like Student Government Assembly, the Center for Visual Arts, student travel and theater. All of these groups that are funded by student fees conduct self-study and evaluation of their accomplishments. They then submit a budget request for the following fiscal year, which is reviewed by the SAB.

SGA and student events did not ask for further funding. SEW and Student Media did not reach their goals for the 2016-17 fiscal year, and their budget will remain the same.

The funds that come from student fees are strictly allocated.

“We are responsible to our students to make sure the fee that they’re charged is used exactly for the purpose that they have approved it to be used,” Lari said.