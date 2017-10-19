MSU Denver excels at reaccreditation

MSU Denver was officially reaccredited by the Higher Learning Commission after a multiple month long process. The HLC is responsible for accrediting universities in 19 different states.

Many current and future students choose MSU Denver partially because it’s accredited. Accreditation is a form of endorsement that colleges and universities use to let potential students know that their program offers a valid education that is officially recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

As MSU Denver student Erin Hanlon said, “Most accredited universities are the type of degrees employers look for, non-accredited universities are kind of a waste of time.”

The accreditation of universities assures various benefits, including access to federal funding, which helps keep tuition lower for students, and provides more financial flexibility to the school. Accreditation also ensures the value of degrees earned at the school in question. Degrees from non-accredited universities are far less viable, due to the fact that there are no guarantees as to how the school conducts itself and its classes.

The exam tests various components of each school, which range from standards like the appropriateness of the degree programs to higher education and the autonomy of the governing board to make decisions in the best interest of the institution. Each of the components are a part of one of five categories.

The first category is mission, which covers the goals of the university. Integrity includes components like ensuring the board of the institution is independent to confirm that the school behaves honestly. The category of teaching and learning is split into two subcategories. The first includes quality, resources and support for both faculty and students. The second covers the evaluation and improvement of classes, as well as student success. The final category covers university resources, planning and effectiveness.

The commission allows for certain components to be below the desired standard, which then puts an institution in a probationary state.

In this probationary state, schools are expected to be working to rectify the issues which have prevented them from passing the exam. The HLC may return in the near future to re-examine the failing components, and can revoke accreditation if the issues have not been resolved.

While the HLC accreditation exams allow for a school to be behind in certain areas, MSU Denver exceeded each of the goals set to schools.

Accreditation is also important for students using the GI Bill.

MSU Denver student Shawn Black said accreditation is critical for GI recipients. “I was using the GI Bill, so it’s kind of a requirement for us.”

The school will next have to go through reaccreditation in 10 years. When looking to the next examination for MSU Denver, Chad Harris, associate vice president of curriculum and academic effectiveness, said that the work has already begun. The theory is that it is easier to maintain success than it is to have to scramble before each assessment to achieve success.

Comparing the assessment to a doctor visit, and the school to a body, Harris said, “Your health, and how healthy you are is dependent on day to day, what you do.”