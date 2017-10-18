Ferguson begins campaign at helm of program

The MSU Denver women’s golf team finished the fall portion of their season with the Lady Buff Stampede hosted by West Texas A&M on Oct. 2-3.

Over the course of the season, the Roadrunners partook in five different tournaments. Of the five, they placed in the top-10 as a team three times, with a top three finish being their best result.

The team had to play its first two tournaments without a coach. Former head coach Ben Portie left the team prior to the 2017-18 season to take the head coaching job at Northern Colorado University and the team remained coachless until Sept. 27 when Stefanie Ferguson was hired. Until Ferguson was hired, practices remained relatively unstructured, run either by the players themselves or by Assistant Director of Athletics Erin Hiltner.

“Erin did great for us. Now with Stef we have more structure and actual drills and stuff to work on,” said senior Lindsey Gullikson.

Ferguson was a member of the Colorado State University women’s golf team from 2005-2009. She earned Academic All-America and Academic All-Conference selections over that time. She also currently works as a lead teaching professional at ExperienceGolf.

Through the fall season, the Roadrunners had three stand-out players – Gullikson, sophomore Jennifer Hankins and junior Tori Glenn.

Gullikson’s best performance came during the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Fall Invite, where she shot a two-day score of 152, good enough for 10-over-par and fifth place. Gullikson was the top player for the team twice, but did not participate in the final tournament of the fall season. Instead, she celebrated her mother’s 50th birthday during that weekend. She averaged a score of 159.5 across her four tournaments.

“I did okay this fall. I had three bad rounds over the four tournaments, but it’s only motivation for the spring,” she said.

Gullikson is one of three seniors on the team. She looks forward to improving over the winter and entering the spring season strong.

“All I can tell you now is that I am going to work harder than I have before because I want to go out with a bang and finish my senior year off the best I ever have at Metro,” Gullikson said in an emailed statement.

Hankins was one of the most consistent players for the Roadrunners. She never shot more than a 163 across the five tournaments, and finished as the top player on the team in three tournaments, with her highest individual placing during the Farmers Insurance Samuel Proal Invite, where she finished 10th. She had an average score of 158.4 across the five tournaments.

“Obviously, I would have liked to play better overall,” Hankins said. “But given the situation, I believe I did the best that I could do.”

With the addition of Ferguson as their head coach, Hankins wants to continue strength training and building her own confidence. As a team, she is looking forward to the improvement over the winter.

“As a team, I hope we can bring out the best in each other and strive to improve our results from the fall season,” Hankins said.

Glenn consistently finished as one of the top three players for MSU Denver in every tournament. Her best individual finish came during the RMAC Fall Invite, where she finished 10th, three shots behind Gullikson. She averaged 160.4 over the five tournaments.

Over the course of the winter, Ferguson and the team will look to make improvements both mentally and physically. Ferguson believes the team will have a great spring season, and made sure to note that MSU Denver has a strong talent pool with a lot of potential moving forward. Ferguson wants to keep her eyes on upcoming young players Sarah Hunt, Kika Dzoan, Shelby Bartlett and Hankins.

“We are going to work hard on the mental part of their games and being able to manage their games a little better round to round,” Ferguson said. “Our goal is to spend more time in the weight room and work hard on performance to make sure we are as sharp as possible for the new season.”

Practices for the team will start in mid-January, and the spring season will kick off with the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout in Pleasanton, California, on March 5-6.