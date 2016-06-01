Elyria-Swansea and the voices behind I-70’s expansion

On a typical weekend, kids and dogs rule the streets of Elyria-Swansea.

Swansea Park comes alive with laughter, a rubber basketball’s slapping blacktop, bicycle tires’ scratching gravel and the occasional yelling and uproar over an elementary school-age fistfight.

In the 23-mile stretch across this neighborhood of northeast Denver, yards are a patchwork of varying maintenance. One yard has neatly manicured grass, unseasonably green. Its neighbor is a fenced-in dirt trench, and another neighbor is a Little Tikes graveyard, covered in tricycles and colorful plastic toys. Many yards sport white signs with the slogan, “Mi barrio no está en venta,” “My neighborhood is not for sale.”

The signs refer to Denver’s Interstate 70 expansion plan, which would enlarge the highway that bisects Elyria-Swansea and Globeville to 10 lanes. Community members have banded together and in March filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over parameters of the project.

Dominique Diaz, a resident of Globeville, said she calls Globeville and Elyria-Swansea the easily ignored and problematic stepchildren of Denver. Diaz said people will call Globeville “River North” out of ignorance of the neighborhood’s identity.

Gwendolyn Vigil, her husband and 8-month-old son have lived in Elyria-Swansea for four years. This year, their landlord company, Grace Management, raised their rent by $200 a month in anticipation of the I-70 expansion.

“They think this is going to not be a poor neighborhood anymore,” Vigil said. “But they aren’t thinking how when rent goes up, wages don’t. I think it’s going to hurt many families that have lived here for a long time.”

Although she and her family like the neighborhood’s community, Vigil says they can’t afford to stay for much longer.

Gwendolyn Vigil holds her son, Danielo, 8 months, as she waits with her neighbor

Esperanza Hernandez for customers to arrive at her yard sale May 6.

Vigil echoed sentiments of many renters that their landlords ignore maintenance requests and allow the properties to fall into disrepair, yet raise the prices.

The foundation of Vigil’s house is visibly cracked, and a tree’s roots have begun to burrow up through the floorboards.

“When we report problems, they do nothing,” Vigil said. “They didn’t fix the back porch until it fell in on my husband.”

According to a Denver.gov report, the 2014 household income in Elyria-Swansea averaged $44,700. Income in Globeville averaged $39,200. Both were significantly lower than Denver’s average of $73,100.

Along with poverty rates, the area is known for its high crime.

Globeville has one of the highest crime rates in Denver, with about 288 incidents per 1,000 people — more incidents per person than Five Points.

Homeowner Anthony Toth welcomes the move the Colorado Department of Transportation is forcing on him because of the neighborhood’s crime.

Anthony Toth, 55, was born and raised in his house in Elyria-Swansea. The Colorado Department

of Transportation has told him that he will be assisted in vacating his home within the next few months.

Toth was raised in his home, which is considered historic because it was built before 1900. Because of this, CDOT needs permission from the federal government to tear down Toth’s house and other historic homes in the neighborhood.

Toth doesn’t anticipate this will stop CDOT, and expects to move out by October.

Swansea resident Elias Alfaro has lived on Race Street for 20 years, and in that time he has witnessed changes for the better in the neighborhood, including a decrease in crime.

Alfaro, a bus driver for RTD, moved to Swansea in 1996 with his wife and two children. The Alfaro family has expanded and they all live together, three generations.

Alfaro now gets along well with his neighbors, but recalled less than pleasant times living in Swansea.

In 1997, their neighbor’s 18-year-old son was murdered at Swansea Park. The police never found the person responsible.

Three houses down from the Alfaros, one of the neighbors was busted for dealing cocaine.

Property damage and theft have been big concerns since the Alfaros moved to Swansea.

“People would come in and cross the yards,” Alfaro said. “They would steal tires, rims. They go to the cars and steal things.”

Alfaro and community members of Swansea held a meeting with the Denver Police, asking for regular patrolling of the neighborhood, and Alfaro said it improved the safety of the neighborhood.

“It’s much better now,” he said. “You can walk in alleys now and no one will bother you.”

