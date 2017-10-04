Crunk Curls Festival on Auraria Campus

Entrepreneurs gathered on Sept. 23 to celebrate and embrace the natural beauty of women. The second annual Crunk Curls festival, held at the 9th Street Park on Auraria Campus, brought out vendors to promote their work and sell

everything from jewelry to Mary Kay Cosmetics.

The festival, established by Crowned Curls founder Yazmin Atmore, is intended to bring products that are designed for women of color to the market.

“The biggest challenge we face is actually finding products that are tailored for us that will work for us,” said Shanae Leffal, a Mary Kay independent consultant. “You know a lot of companies — their marketing — it doesn’t market to African-Americans. They’re starting to get better but in order for us to make something happen we really have to get out there and do it ourselves.”

While the products sold at the festival are marketed for anyone to use, they are meant to bring variety to women of color.

According to Gabriella Wesley, an independent business woman, hair and beauty trends have constantly changed over making it difficult for women to feel confident in their natural beauty.

“Right now, I think we are in an era that is pro-natural and kind of getting back to your natural beauty,” Wesley said. “Just, really showing who you are and just really knowing that no matter if your hair is straight, curly, wavy, short, long, red, blue, black. It’s beautiful.”

Despite the differences in opinion when it comes to women’s beauty, Wesley said that companies can work to change this.

“I think people accept, but being more accepting and understanding that not everyone is going to look like you,” Wesley said. “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

While marketing a beauty product for specific groups may seem small, it can mean a world of difference. Keana Jones, a patron at the festival, described her struggle to embrace her natural beauty while growing up.

“Kids want to look like the people around them and you want to fit in,” Jones said. “So even for parents to make sure that their kids are still loving their black culture and everything in it,” she said.

The festival brought companies that cater to natural hair onto a more level playing field by creating products with all natural ingredients that work for several hair types. Jones says that there is still a long way to go.

Until then, Wesley had some words of advice to all the young women out there who struggle to love who they truly are.

“If they feel like your hair is ugly then they are entitled to their own opinion but deep down inside know that you will always be beautiful no matter what,” Wesley said.

She encouraged them not to be afraid or to feel threatened but instead to be their full selves just like the bounce of their curls.

Yazmin Atmore, the founder of Crunk Curls Festival and a few close friends including Terena Smith in purple shared laughs and smiles while wearing their floral crowns in honor of the festival. Photo by Sri Ali|sriamirah27@gmail.com

Photo by Sri Ali | sriamirah27@gmail.com

Photo by Sri Ali | sriamirah27@gmail.com

Denver local, Terena Smith, shows off her flower crown made with the Curls on the Block organization. Photo by Kaileigh Lyons | klyons9@msudenver.edu

Fortify Baby owner, Kenya Collins, with her natural and handmade beauty products for hair and skin. Photo by Kaileigh Lyons | klyons9@msudenver.edu

Yazmin Atmore, the founder of Crunk Curls Festival, assisting the youth in creating their floral crown accessory for the festival. Photo by Sri Amirah Ali

The owner of Chubby Curls, Manushkka Sainvil, demonstrates her products with multiple attendees. Photo by Sri Amirah Ali