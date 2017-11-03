Women’s soccer season ends in Pueblo

The MSU Denver women’s soccer team saw their season come to a close after losing in the first round of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament on Oct. 31.

The Roadrunners dropped their matchup at four seed Colorado State University-Pueblo in a 1-0 loss, eliminating them from the tournament. As the schedule ends, so does the collegiate career of five seniors on the team.

A goal by RMAC Women’s Soccer Player of the Year Mackenzie Bean in the 25th minute held for the duration of the game, spelling doom for MSU Denver. The Roadrunners did not go without a fight, putting five shots on target over the duration of the game with nine shot attempts overall. They played aggressively, forcing three corners but also drawing ten fouls.

The two teams met in regular season play on Oct. 8, in another dramatic one-goal match. Sophomore Makenna Brassard scored the go ahead goal with four seconds remaining on the clock in the second half, breaking a 1-1 tie.

Despite failing to make the semifinals for the second straight season, MSU Denver put together a strong campaign to earn the fifth seed in the RMAC. They finished the regular season with an 8-8 record, going 7-5 in conference. The high point of the season came from a four-game winning streak from Sept. 17-29. In those contests, they outscored opponents 6-0. In their 16 games, they only allowed more than one goal four times and more than two goals once. Their worst defensive game came in a 3-2 heartbreaking loss at the hands of New Mexico Highlands University on Oct. 6.

Junior forward Reigna Banks led the way offensively for the Roadrunners this season, topping the RMAC in shots with 59 and tying for third in the conference in goals with six. She averaged .94 goals per game. Sophomore goalkeeper Erica Torres started 12 games on the season, turning in the RMAC’s seventh highest save percentage while facing the seventh most shots and put together four shutouts by the end of the schedule.

Next season, the Roadrunners will lose four key seniors: midfielders Brenda Vazquez, Kaylee Bourelle and Elise Boisnard, defender Cassi Fischer and forward Shelbi Durbin.

The day was not completely sour for the team, however, as all-conference awards were announced earlier in the day. The Roadrunners were well represented, with Boisnard and Banks earning first team all-RMAC honors. Torres earned a spot on the second team, and Brassard and freshman Jordan Lewis were honorable mentions. The three players earning placement on the roster was the third highest representation in the 12 team conference.