Hispanic Serving Institute, more than a pipedream now

MSU Denver cleared a significant hurdle in its quest to become a Hispanic Serving Institution according to the last census it conducted. The university met the demographic requirement necessary to apply for HSI status.

To qualify for HSI status, a university’s student body must be composed of at least 25 percent Hispanic students. Credit for the school becoming an HSI is due to the success of the Excel Program offered by the university.

HSI status allows MSU Denver to apply for extra federal funding. The extra money can then benefit all students.

Luis Sandoval is the associate director of the Excel Program. He said that becoming an HSI means that the school serves a diverse group of students that represents Denver’s current demographic.

“Additional funding can help the students that we bring in as well as the students currently enrolled,” Sandoval said.

The Excel Program helps students without access to college preparation programs. It uses targeted outreach to meet its goals. Currently, the program targets six high schools in Adams County and two in Aurora Public Schools, but according to Sandoval, the schools involved are not targeting Hispanic students.

Although the demographic quota was hit, the university still has not received HSI status, said Gerardo Ceballos, counselor for the Excel Program.

“We want to make it clear that we have not received any money,” Ceballos said about federal funding. “Right now we are walking through the policies and how we are going to implement them and which types of programs and grants we are going to apply for.”

Grants given by the Department of Education can be used for specific fields of study or for expansion of scholastic programs.

According to a report published by the Office of Institutional Research, 5,157 Hispanic students are enrolled in MSU Denver. That amounts to 26.4 percent of the total student population.

The Excel Program is a draw for many students enrolled in MSU Denver. The Excel Program granted MSU Denver junior Magaly Sanchez a scholarship and employment. Magaly works with the program as a student mentor.

“One of the main reasons I came to MSU Denver was because of the support we have for Hispanic and DACA students,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez is a first generation college student. According to Sandoval, roughly 90 percent of students that receive the Excel Program’s scholarships are first generation college students.

MSU Denver must retain 25 percent or more Hispanic population for at least a year to be eligible to apply for funding. Although the goal has been met, the university still has a long road ahead of it before becoming an official HSI.