If faith ignites violence only balance can be the answer

Almost 3,000 people died on 9/11. An estimated 1.7 people died in the Crusades. And between 3-11.5 million people died in the Thirty Years’ War. These are just a drop in the flood of religious conflicts that have resulted in high death tolls. In an effort to understand how religion is misused and exploited, MSU Denver hosted “Where Faith and Violence Coincide” on Oct. 18 at St Cajetan’s Church.

The event began at 9 a.m. and it included a variety of MSU Denver’s academic departments and scholars from around the world. They shared ideas and discussed solutions to the violence that often results when religion is forced or misunderstood. The church filled to its 250 person capacity to hear the keynote speaker, Alaa Murabit. The colloquium closed with three dances by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance group that touched on spirituality and faith.

“The idea is to promote tolerance and talk about the issues in open and genuine ways,” said Professor Harvey Milkman, the events coordinator and creator. “And have people join in more of the human challenge of trying to live together in peace.”

The invited scholars touched on the history of religion to support their concepts. Professor Benjamin Beit-Hallahmi teaches psychology at the University of Haifa, Israel. He theorized that our love of kin, of our families and people who share our culture and language, can lead to violence in the course of defending them.

“If we look at history, I would like to claim that all humans and all human groups are equally capable of atrocities,” said Beit-Hallahmi. “They’re convinced they are only defending their identities and the truth.”

Beit-Hallahmi explained that for 99.9 percent of us, our religion is chosen by our parents. Whatever faith we are born into tends to be the one we choose for life. Beit-Hallahmi said some people are more critical and independent, they are ready to ask questions and doubt. He feels that’s why a lot of academics aren’t religious.

Director of MSU Denver’s Religion Studies, professor Adam Graves, touched on religion’s influence on politics. Graves said a common widespread feature of radical religious organizations is their rejection of the separation of church and state.

“We saw in the late ‘90s, for example, an emergence of almost a renewed interest in religious nationalism, which to some extent, but not always, associated with religious fundamentalism,” Graves said. “They sought religion, by at least one means, as a way that they could solidify political power and influence.”

Graves feels distinction between one’s status as a citizen and one’s membership within a religious community grows out of a particular Christian environment. Some religions don’t have that distinction, so people should realize that when those ideas are superimposed they are not natural concepts for everyone. People need to be aware of the biases embedded in their practices of tolerance.

Journalist Ryan Lenz discussed how events in the U.S. brought about acceptable intolerance. After 9/11, the country started a 16-year-long conflict with Afghanistan, a Muslim nation. He theorized that it allowed the country to justify hate in national security terms and opened a window for white nationalism.

“They can say that I’m not a racist, I’m just worried about national security,” Lenz said. “I’m not an extremist, I’m just responding to the very concerted effort on the part of all Islam, for example, to attack the United States. In the aftermath, we saw an anti-Muslim movement explode in our country.”

MSU Denver student Colton Lee heard about the event through the honors program that he’s a member of. He doesn’t associate himself with any religion, but feels this kind of event is important because education makes a difference.

The event ended on a spiritual note with music and dance. Cleo Parker Robinson, founder and executive creative director of the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, said dance is total expression, because it’s not just the mind, it’s your mind, body and spirit.

“I think people can become very radical in their faith,” said Robinson. “I think that’s why balance is important, openness is important, acceptance is important. And we learn those things in the arts, that then allow us to kind of see the world from another perspective. And I think that’s important.”

The dance performances, “Call to Prayer,” “Motherless Child,” and “Mary Don’t You Weep,” touched on themes of faith, religion and the idea of when we feel alone and isolated, we tend to seek a higher source.

The pieces shared haunting symbolism. Antonio DeBerry began his piece, “Motherless Child,” with slow, small movements of uncertainty. He questions his choices in the dance as in life.

The music builds, and he begins to move off the floor, but his body stays rigid in his hesitance toward faith. He wants what it offers but is uncertain if he can give the sacrifice his faith requires. Then with fluid leaps that encompass the stage he finally accepts Allah into his heart.

The three dancers in the piece “Mary Don’t You Weep” represented the three Marys that gathered at the tomb of Jesus. The dancers wear different colored veils including white, red and black. They share their anguish through contemporary style that reveals story through movement. The red-veiled Mary expresses her anguish from the loss of her son while the other two reached to comfort her with Robinson’s choreography.

The seminar brought people from various disciplines together that shared different ideas of faith’s negative results throughout history. But they also shared a desire for change. Students that took away knowledge and insight from the day’s discussions are the drops in the bucket that could start that ripple effect of difference.

