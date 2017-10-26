Book review: Chicana history comes to life

“Forgetting the Alamo, Or, Blood Memory” beautifully tells the side of history that is often forgotten or incorrect. Emma Pérez’s historical fiction novel captures the violence, betrayal and struggle a Chicana lesbian cowgirl faces after the Battle of the Alamo in 1836. Micaela Campos must hide her identity and sexuality while searching for a group of men, one in particular, to take revenge on and murder.

Pérez, chair and professor in the Department of Ethnic Studies at University of Colorado, Boulder, is experienced at creating books and essays with historical content within the pages. Her two previous novels also deal with Chicana history. She wrote a nonfiction piece, “The Decolonial Imaginary: Writing Chicanas into History,” and “Gulf Dreams,” a fictional account. Pérez brings voice to Chicanas, who are usually pushed aside in history.

Pérez demonstrates the bravery a Chicana can have without overplaying the qualities associated with bravery. Throughout the novel, Micaela is a flawed character that often makes questionable decisions that are infuriating. She is so focused with seeking revenge, with good reason, that she fails to see the life she can have if she returns home or instead make a new home with the one she loves. She buries her true identity under layers of lies, but it all ultimately collapses and spills for all to know the truth. However, without her flaws, the story would not have been as convincing as it is. If the character was constantly brave, truthful and “perfect” for lack of a better word, then it could not have successfully portrayed the brutal, violent and lawless time period.

“Forgetting the Alamo, Or, Blood Memory” teases small cliffhangers and twists throughout the novel, making it difficult to put the book down. Each cliffhanger creates predictions that are often proven wrong as the story unfolds. A certain cliffhanger early in the book gave the idea that Micaela would either become pregnant by her cousin, raped by someone else, or a completely different outcome where her cousin, Jedidiah Jones, will father the child she will claim as her own.

Along with the cliffhangers, “Forgetting the Alamo, Or, Blood Memory” constantly reestablishes the time period Micaela is in. After the Battle of the Alamo, Mexicans no longer have a place in Texas. A Chicana lesbian roaming around town is completely offensive to the townspeople. So, she needs to hide through men’s clothing. Micaela is constantly checking if anyone has discovered her true gender, but she also has to deal with the townspeople refusing service. The novel also shows the time period through the details of the violence against black people, Mexicans and Native Americans.

Pérez shows the intense violence in 1836 by demonstrating the brutality against non-whites with intense descriptions. Micaela sees a white colonel murder a crying infant who was wrapped next to its dead mother’s chest. She is filled with helplessness as she witnesses the massacre of an Apache encampment. White men brutalize Apache men. Bowie knives slice skin, drenching Apache hair with blood. Skin is pulled from foreheads to earlobes to the crook of the neck while blood trickles down their arms to drip off their elbows, all of which haunts Micaela’s dreams.

Pérez doesn’t hold back. She unleashes the truth of what people of color faced in Texas after the Battle of the Alamo.

The skinning of the Apache community brings the intensity of the past to life and these details preserve it so that the truth can live for many generations to come.

“Forgetting the Alamo, Or, Blood Memory” is a wonderful book for those who want to experience a Chicana’s point of view of the Battle of Alamo and San Jacinto, and what brutal legacy those battles brought to individuals, their culture and community.