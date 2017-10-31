Auraria sends a clear message to Betsy DeVos

Recent changes to how schools handle Title IX violations spurred Phoenix Center counselors and campus officials to connect students to campus safety resources.

The result was the “Dear Survivor, Title IX Rally” held on Auraria Campus Oct. 18. It reminded students of the multiple support resources available to all Auraria students. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ recent changes to how the law is executed has drawn criticism for perceived victim blaming over cases of sexual assault.

“Beneath the legalese and the politics, one thing was clear. Betsy DeVos was victim blaming and it was not OK,” said the Phoenix Center Director Megan Alpert in response to DeVos’ announcement of her department’s plan in September to rescind Obama-era practices on how schools handle sexual assault on campus through Title IX.

The rally kicked off with a march that started at the Institute for Women’s Studies and Services and ended at the Tivoli Commons with readings of “Dear Survivor” letters and a resource fair. The event was hosted by the IWSS, the Phoenix Center and the LGBTQ Student Resource Center.

“We cried rivers of tears, but we swam in them,” said MSU Denver student Allyson Coan from a “Dear Survivor” poem she read.

The letters and resource fair reminded survivors that they are not alone and that Auraria campus and the Title IX office will continue to offer resources. The letters read emphasized the strength survivors had from having a support system and the help they received.

“We had to get out,” said Juniper Hite, an MSU Denver student who read an anonymous “Dear Survivor” letter. “I told him, no, and he said that I had changed.”

Defining victim blaming was an important part of the rally. Alpert said that asking a survivor why they were there when sexual assault happened, or why they didn’t leave or why they let it happen all qualified as victim blaming.

“It’s placing the responsibility of someone else’s actions on a person who did everything to survive,” she said.

Katherine Miller, victim services coordinator for the Phoenix Center, was there to explain how to properly engage with others in romantic situations.

“If you want something, ask,” she said. “If unclear, ask again.”

Miller said that the new Title IX guidance doesn’t protect or reflect the needs of the campus. Although it harms the Phoenix Center’s mission, they still want students to know that there’s a community that will support and raise up survivors.

Alpert and Mike Rager, the Title IX Investigator at MSU Denver, both said that the new guidance will have little effect on how the school handles those cases.

“People who have experienced interpersonal violence will still be supported by the school, they will still be supported by us,” Alpert said. “We don’t want the buzzings that are coming out of Washington to deter people from reaching out from the resources that are still there.”